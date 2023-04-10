Unlocking the Power of Real-Time Data: AIOT Launches Innovative ETT - IoT Solution for Enhanced Analytics

Economic Transformation Technologies

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIOT, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence of Things solutions, has announced the launch of their revolutionary technology, combining the Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) platform and IoT sensors, clusters, and gateways. The innovative combination provides real-time data analysis and support while enabling connectivity to all applications attached to the platform.

Some of the major challenges plaguing the hospitality industry today when it comes to interoperability, include: diverse technology standards, legacy systems, vendor lock-in, lack of standards, training and support, and security concerns.

The ETT Platform solves critical issues that businesses face today and removes significant barriers to software and services innovation. With strong demand reported, the platform has become a trusted solution for businesses seeking to enhance their operations and productivity, by solving interoperability.

"We created AIOT because it solves the challenges that the hospitality industry faces: connecting reservations, administration, Transaction Processing System, PoS, management and customer support systems, along with the latest in AioT real-time data for predictive and real-time operations, maintenance and enhanced guest experience. Transforming the hospitality industry by profoundly altering how hotels, resorts, and other service businesses gather data, interface with users, enhance safety and automate processes." said Christopher Condon, Chairman and CEO of ETT.

"Our groundbreaking technology provides real-time data analysis and support, which will transform the way businesses operate. With our ETT platform and IoT sensors and gateways, we aim to enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses across many other verticals and industries,” states Greg Carson, CRO of ETT.

AioT, or the "Artificial Intelligence of Things," is an emerging technology that combines artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enable smart automation and decision-making. AioT has gained traction in a variety of industries, including healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. AioT can transform the guest experience and streamline operations in the hospitality industry, which is one of the most promising sectors for the technology. As well as interoperability, the ETT platform is built on the concept of a system of systems.” states, David Smith, CTO of ETT.

The hospitality industry is a prime example of disparate systems that do not share the data, but oftentimes the data in the various systems provide conflicting information. The data Federation allows us to use the appropriate type of databases to match the data being analyzed. For example, the platform also federates time series data, geospatial data and many other types. This data is available to all the applications that use the platform and its common services. As this industry recovers from the pandemic it needs not only interoperability, sensory integration, common tools, updated data models it requires new innovation for the hospitality industry to be competitive. One of the unique features of an intelligent, federated, and interoperable platform is that it allows speed of innovation. This will be critical for the leading companies in the hospitality industry.”

As stated, AioT will be working with the largest hospitality companies in the world, allowing them to tap into the power of this technology and enhance their services. By integrating IoT devices such as smart thermostats, automated lighting, and voice assistants with AI-powered algorithms, AioT can create personalized experiences for guests. For instance, guests can adjust the temperature and lighting in their room via a mobile app, or use a voice assistant to order room service.

Moreover, AioT can help hoteliers optimize their operations and reduce costs by automating routine tasks such as housekeeping, food and beverage, inventory management, and maintenance. This can lead to significant efficiency gains and improve the bottom line for hospitality companies. AioT can also help hotels monitor and track guest preferences and behavior, enabling them to offer targeted promotions and loyalty programs.

Apart from the hospitality industry, AioT can partner with other verticals, such as real estate, smart cities, supply chain, healthcare, and transportation, to unlock exponential growth opportunities. For instance, AioT can enable property managers to monitor energy consumption and optimize building performance, or help municipalities manage traffic flow and parking. By partnering with other industries, AioT can create a network effect that drives innovation and growth.

Overall, the combination of AI, Data Federation, and IoT in AioT represents a significant opportunity for the hospitality industry and beyond. As this technology continues to evolve and mature, we can expect to see more innovative use cases and partnerships emerge, leading to transformative changes in various sectors.

The AIOT Solutions IoT Devices utilize the latest sensor and communication technology to transmit meaningful data, including air particle detection, ESH in real in-time, environmental sound, motion, and temperature/humidity/pressure. With the ETT platform, the combination enables real-time data analysis and support while leveraging common services for security, machine learning, artificial intelligence, data federation, and database structures.

“AIOT's innovative technology promises to be a game-changer in the world of Artificial Intelligence of Things solutions," stated Sean Burke, CSO of ETT. "The combination of ETT platform and IoT sensors and gateways will enable businesses to make data-driven decisions and unlock new opportunities for growth."

AIOT's revolutionary technology provides businesses with the ability to make data-driven decisions and enhance their efficiency and productivity. For more information about AIOT and its groundbreaking technology, visit their website at www.aiotworld.com