Julia Faller, Founder of Benedetta Skin, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Skin Care Products - 2023”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Faller, skincare expert, CEO, and founder of Benedetta skin care products, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Skin Care Products - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Julia Faller into our BoLAA family."

Julia Faller says her petrol-free formulas are the beauty industry's future. "Benedetta was started to fulfill a need in the skincare sector" and "The professional industry was not ready for a shift from the chemical world to an efficient 100% botanical one," says Faller. Unable to find a lab to develop her products, Faller says she "took matters into her own hands." Faller created the first Hydrating Elixir in 1986 under Crystal Radiance Hydrating Elixirs. She spent ten years building her comprehensive range of functional skin care products, all composed exclusively of plant ingredients. Benedetta made its debut in the market in 1996.

"Benedetta is more than traditional skincare but a catalyst to improving your skin's best health, immunity, and overall behavior. Offering an extraordinary collection with a strong reputation for changing the status quo of how we think and care for our skin, using only certified organic & biodynamic botanicals and nothing else," states Faller.

Faller says her products are made in a hygienic environment. According to Faller, all Benedetta preparations are made in tiny batches in a clean room setting in the charming Sonoma County town of Petaluma, California. "We take pride in producing little waste and using no plastic for storage," says Faller. The results from her products speak for themselves, Faller adds.

"More than 30 years later, I couldn't be more humbled and pleased at the resilience and strength of my skin and those of my customers," says Faller.

To find out more about Julia Faller and Benedetta, click here: https://benedetta.com/

Don't want to shop online? Faller says to visit one of her two locations at 1 Ferry Building Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94111, or 18 Petaluma BLVD, N. Petaluma, CA 94952.