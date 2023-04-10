IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents White Bane by Robert James Allen

Robert James Allen’s Ruminative Novel of Survival and Silent Struggles Will Be Featured at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

My eyes then widened at the sight of a ten-point beige buck ... This kill would be vital in feeding my wife, Heather; my eight-year-old daughter, Audrey; and me through these unforgiving months.”
— An excerpt from Robert James Allen’s White Bane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great responsibility is given and entrusted to the head of the family where it is their duty to take care and lead the family. But, what will happen if the hardships and problems take a toll on their physical and mental well-being?

An intriguing novel that is written to resonate with individuals who carry such a heavy burden but choose to struggle silently. In participation with Authors Press, Robert James Allen’s ruminative historical fiction, White Bane, will participate in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books that will take place this April 22 and 23, 2023.

The novel is a riveting tale set in the eighteenth century that shed light on the life of a hunter who struggles to conquer different hardships. As he navigates his life, the challenges and adversities he experienced gradually succumb and destroy his physical and mental welfare. White Bane delves into different topics that can still be relevant in today’s generation. Moreover, the novel will take readers through the life of a resilient man who tries to seek for light despite the blinding darkness.

Robert James Allen has long been beguiled by the beauty of literature. He considers Edgar Allan Poe, Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare, and Henry David Thoreau as the most prolific writers of all time, hence, his works are wholeheartedly inspired by these renowned writers. Allen writes that the art of storytelling is in his blood and he strives to write about topics that will resonate to the hearts and minds of readers of all ages.

White Bane: A Novel
Written by Robert James Allen
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents White Bane by Robert James Allen

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098 info@authorspress.com
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbrück by Francis Pitard
2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents The Interrupted Traveler by A.D. Plautz
2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents Stealth Gambit: A Cold War Novel Inspired by Actual Events by Wes Truitt
View All Stories From This Author