2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents White Bane by Robert James Allen

Robert James Allen’s Ruminative Novel of Survival and Silent Struggles Will Be Featured at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

My eyes then widened at the sight of a ten-point beige buck ... This kill would be vital in feeding my wife, Heather; my eight-year-old daughter, Audrey; and me through these unforgiving months.” — An excerpt from Robert James Allen’s White Bane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great responsibility is given and entrusted to the head of the family where it is their duty to take care and lead the family. But, what will happen if the hardships and problems take a toll on their physical and mental well-being?

An intriguing novel that is written to resonate with individuals who carry such a heavy burden but choose to struggle silently. In participation with Authors Press, Robert James Allen’s ruminative historical fiction, White Bane, will participate in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books that will take place this April 22 and 23, 2023.

The novel is a riveting tale set in the eighteenth century that shed light on the life of a hunter who struggles to conquer different hardships. As he navigates his life, the challenges and adversities he experienced gradually succumb and destroy his physical and mental welfare. White Bane delves into different topics that can still be relevant in today’s generation. Moreover, the novel will take readers through the life of a resilient man who tries to seek for light despite the blinding darkness.

Robert James Allen has long been beguiled by the beauty of literature. He considers Edgar Allan Poe, Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare, and Henry David Thoreau as the most prolific writers of all time, hence, his works are wholeheartedly inspired by these renowned writers. Allen writes that the art of storytelling is in his blood and he strives to write about topics that will resonate to the hearts and minds of readers of all ages.

White Bane: A Novel

Written by Robert James Allen

