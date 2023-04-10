BJÖRK COVERS GRAZIA USA’S FIRST-EVER COACHELLA GRAZIA GAZETTE ISSUE; DISCUSSES HER TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO PALM SPRINGS

The Icelandic singer is back at Coachella after a long hiatus, and her career-spanning orchestral set is sure to be unforgettable

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a cover story for GRAZIA USA ’S first-ever Coachella issue; the latest edition of the world’s first sustainable, luxury newspaper uniquely focussed on music, arts, fashion, and style - Björk speaks with journalist Peter Reynolds about her new 10th studio album, Fossora, her forthcoming performances at the famed desert festival, and her three-decades of discography.Other notable features include:THE INVINCIBLE BAND: A behind-the-scenes look at one of California’s greatest musical exports, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who open up about their beginnings and the changes they've had to make to withstand four decades of performing.THE YEAR THE LP CAME OF AGE: The legacy of 1972 is celebrated as a landmark year for the LP, with a nod to the influence of one man in particular who changed the musical landscape forever: David Bowie.“Coachella has become a melting pot for celebrities, musicians, artists, fashion icons and aspirational consumers alike to rejoice and celebrate their shared love of entertainment and the arts,” said Joseph Errico, GRAZIA USA Editor and Chief Creative Officer. “This issue offers a unique opportunity for readers to indulge in the luxury lifestyle that surrounds the Coachella main stage, and join us in celebrating everything that makes Coachella the cultural spectacle that it is today.”Following Coachella, GRAZIA USA is set to launch multiple new GAZETTE editions in 2023, including a third summer season in The Hamptons, where the product launched, and inaugural issues dedicated to the US Open, and Formula One in Las Vegas. In alignment with GRAZIA USA’s commitment to sustainability, GRAZIA GAZETTE is 100% carbon-neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It is also fully biodegradable.ABOUT GRAZIA USAGRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays.GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.