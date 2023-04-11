Non-Profit to Aid in Missing Persons Cases

United Search Corps raising funds to support victim’s families and law enforcement
Relentlessness to accomplish the impossible, makes it possible!”
— Doug Bishop
UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Search Corps (USC), a 501c3 non-profit organization, launched in 2023 with the goal of advocating for and supporting the families of missing persons, as well as aiding law enforcement in their searches.
“We are going to represent the unrepresented, fight for those who can no longer fight for themselves, and be a voice for the voiceless,” says USC founder Doug Bishop. For the past three years, Bishop has worked with authorities to help close dozens of cold cases and missing person cases.
According to the Department of Justice, 600,000 people go missing each year in the United States. Law enforcement is often hindered by red tape and bureaucracy and are unable to react with the urgency required in a missing person case. USC aims to bridge the gap for families in need of assistance. Through grant writing and grassroots fundraising, they will train teams across the country in clearing and search techniques, develop a network of volunteer counselors and therapists for the families of victims, and develop training procedures for law enforcement officers.
“When it comes to missing persons, there can never be enough help,” says Bishop. “We will have the capabilities to take action where the red tape ends.”
The top initiatives for USC are:
• Providing adequate bereavement support for victim’s families, including mental health counseling.
• Assisting and training law enforcement officers in the search for missing persons.
• Organizing volunteers nationwide to support their mission.
