Two New Jersey Municipalities Hire Max Spann to Auction Properties

Auction including Industrial and Residential Zoned Lots
CLINTON, NJ, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the upcoming Government ordered Multi-Parcel Auction on May 4th. The New Jersey properties are located in the City of Lambertville (Hunterdon County) and the Borough of Hopatcong (Sussex County). The properties will be sold in an online auction concluding Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. Property Information Packages with terms and online bidding instructions are available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
The Municipalities are converting tax repossessed properties from government owned to privately owned. This accomplishes many goals including putting non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reducing Municipality liabilities, and taking fallow properties and having the private sector put them to use. NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
• Borough of Hopatcong, Sussex County: Two industrial zoned lots, offering excellent road front visibility. Lots are conveniently located near I-80 and Route 206, making it easily accessible to businesses and customers alike.
• City of Lambertville, Hunterdon County: 0.44+/- acre residential lot located at 150 Swan Street Lambertville, named the most picturesque small town in New Jersey by USA Today and one of America's 15 prettiest towns by Forbes, is a special place to visit and a great place to live. With its eclectic Zagat-rated restaurants, thriving arts and antique community, one-of-a-kind specialty shops, and award-winning hotels and B&Bs, Lambertville has become a year-round destination.
“Having represented over 150 different government entities in New Jersey alone, the process of returning real estate to the tax rolls, cutting expenses and an influx of revenue is a win-win situation,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Our Government Auction Program has won accolades throughout New Jersey and has been a boon for their taxpayers.”
Other auctions coming up this Spring include a stunning beach block single-family residential lot in Seaside Park, Ocean County, New Jersey. The 50 x 130 ft buildable lot offers ample space for construction and is cleared and ready for immediate development. For those interested in bidding, the online auction will conclude on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Additionally, we are offering properties for the Township of Readington, NJ, which includes a sprawling 55+/- acre preserved farm in the Flemington area and a residential home ready for restoration close to downtown Whitehouse Station. We welcome all interested parties to join us in bidding for these exceptional properties.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in the Northeast and around the country. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
