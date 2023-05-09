Monti Sharp, Award-Winning Actor, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Emerging Artist - 2023”

“We're honored to include Monti Sharp into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

We're honored to include Monti Sharp into our BoLAA family.” — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monti Sharp, award-winning actor and contemporary artist, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Emerging Artist - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Monti Sharp into our BoLAA family."

Monti Sharp reveals his artistic side with captivating works of art that are unique, and oozing with style. Among them are portraits of well-known celebrities and pop culture icons.

No stranger to the spotlight, Sharp says that he is a natural talent when it comes to the Arts. “I’ve always had a natural ability to draw, paint, perform. I even started teaching myself piano at an early age." Sharp has already spent decades on the big and small screens working as an actor on shows like BOSCH, 911, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER, DEAD PRESIDENTS, NCIS, MODERN FAMILY, 24, and others. In 1993, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for his portrayal of David Grant on the CBS daytime drama THE GUIDING LIGHT. The emerging artist also has an adventurous side. In 1995, he earned his VFR/SEL Private Pilot license in the Piper PA-28.

“I'm excited to have an opportunity to share a lot of the work I created during that time in my upcoming solo exhibition. It's the step which completes that face to face conversation, resulting in a slightly deeper understanding of ourselves, our fellow man, our world. That's ultimately what I’m doing and why I’m doing it,” explains Sharp. "I want to save the world,” he adds. "Doesn't every artist?"

Monti Sharp's solo art exhibition will be held October 20-22, 2023 in Santa Monica, CA.

To learn more about Monti Sharp, check out his website by clicking here: https://sharpartstudio.com, or his IMDb page by clicking here: Monti Sharp - IMDb