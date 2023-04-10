FlexCharge appoints Philip McHugh as Executive Director

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexCharge, a leading AI platform focused on solving payment declines globally, today announced Philip McHugh as an investor and Executive Director, effective May 10th, 2023.
Philip has been invited to invest alongside the co-founders and other board directors to help accelerate the growth of the company as it enters its next stage of development. Additionally, as Executive Director, Philip will be partnering daily with Elio Vitucci, CEO & Co-Founder and Ze’ev Shoval, CCO & Co-Founder, to define its strategy, accelerate revenues, build out infrastructure, attract talent, and represent the company in the market. Philip will also join the Board of Directors bringing extensive experience of the global banking and payments industries to the role, and an executive leadership career spanning more than 25 years including prior roles as CEO of Paysafe, President TSYS Merchant Solutions, and CEO of Barclaycard Business Solutions.
Elio Vitucci said, “We are very excited to have someone of Philip’s experience and caliber join the team. From the very start, he recognized the power of world class data and analytics in payments and saw FlexCharge as a truly unique solution in the industry. He knows the payments landscape incredibly well, knows what merchants are truly looking for, and is passionate about the dual opportunities of helping consumers get the products they want while also helping merchants sell more.”
Philip McHugh said, “The emergence of AI and the consistent challenges with payment acceptance in digital commerce make for a powerful combination. Globally over $500bn of sales are lost per year due to payment decline – the problem is big and complex. Creating a focused and intelligent platform to help drive up payment acceptance that is both frictionless and at no cost to the consumer, creates a real two-way opportunity for consumers and merchants alike. I’m honored to join the team and to partner with Elio and Ze’ev to see FlexCharge become the dominant solution for declined payments.”
