Paynuity and FlexCharge Partner to Boost Payment Acceptance by tackling declined payment transactions.
Businesses can expect a lift in revenue in a range of ~10%.MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paynuity®, an integrated payment gateway & processing solution, and FlexCharge, the leading innovator in payment declines recovery, announced a partnership to integrate FlexCharge’s service within Paynuity ’s award-winning payment platform to offer enterprises a simple, straightforward solution to combat payment declines.
The solution will help merchants significantly increase their approval rates to fulfill sales that would normally be lost.
“Online businesses are particularly sensitive to payment declines as they represent the main reason for customer churn. Our partnership with FlexCharge offers an incredible breakthrough to reduce these declines,” said Ron Moses, chief executive officer and co-founder of Paynuity Corporation. “I’m excited to announce that Paynuity continues to enhance its award-winning payment platform through its partnerships with the most innovative companies and its newest partner FlexCharge. We can now offer our merchant customers an innovative and unique service offering that will significantly reduce their payment declines and improve the end customer experience.
The partnership between Paynuity and FlexCharge allows Paynuity’s customers to benefit from FlexCharge’s unique technology with zero integration effort, and enjoy reduced payment declines, increased revenue, and improved customer loyalty.
“Paynuity’s comprehensive knowledge and experience of the payments industry and their award-winning end-to-end payment platform is an amazing opportunity for FlexCharge to showcase how we can help merchants salvage lost sales. The company is a great partner to roll out our solution and this will ultimately result in increased business and an enhanced end-user experience for their vast merchant base,” said Zeev Shoval, founder & chief commercial officer, FlexCharge.
About Paynuity: Paynuity empowers businesses and financial institutions by providing best-in-class financial technology and customer service with a unified, enterprise-grade, global payments ecosystem. Its innovative digital transaction processing platform enables direct-to-bank settlement for peer-to-peer and/or merchant-to-merchant transactions by providing seamless end-to-end payments and banking services for merchants and banks alike – the nexus of payment processing. With more than 58 different payment networks and direct card brand associations on its payment switch and routing platform, Paynuity provides plug-and-play solutions for credit/debit card issuers and/or merchant acquirers by enabling direct access to thousands of
global banks and card associations to facilitate merchant services, card issuing, and digital banking.
For more information, please visit: www.paynuity.com
About FlexCharge:
We remove the frustration of payment declines. Over 50% of shoppers abandon their cart when they experience a payment decline. Our technology removes this point of friction as, when a payment is declined, instead of showing a payment failure message, we allow shoppers to complete the purchase. We guarantee merchants the payment and charge shoppers the amount due, with no additional fees. Shoppers are happy, and merchants increase their sales. Our unique technology allows us to rescue ~50% of the CNP declined payment transactions and increase the double-digit revenue of any merchant adopting our solution.
To learn more visit www.flex-charge.com
