Toco Warranty Wins Five Customer Service Awards at Titan Business Awards

Toco Warranty adds more awards to its trophy case including four Platinum and one Gold award, with awards in Automotive and Financial Services categories.
Toco Warranty is the highest-rated and most awarded provider of car warranty services for a reason: we care about our customers, colleagues, and community.”
— Paul McGee
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toco Warranty, a leading provider of Vehicle Service Contracts, has received multiple prestigious Customer Service awards from the TITAN Business Awards. These awards recognize Toco Warranty's excellence as a servicer and administrator of extended car warranties for employee benefits, car dealers, marketing partners, and direct-to-consumers. The TITAN Business Awards, which attracted over 1100 entries from 56 countries, has concluded its first season of competition for 2023, and the official list of winners is now available to the public.
Toco Warranty's entry stood out among numerous remarkable submissions, earning the company four Platinum TITAN awards for Customer Service Department- Automotive, Best Customer Engagement Initiative, Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy, and Best Improvement Strategy in Customer Service. Additionally, the company received a Gold TITAN award for Customer Service Department- Financial Services.
The TITAN Business Awards was formed with the sole mission of acknowledging the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide. The competition aims to provide recognition to those overshadowed by industry giants, and the giants themselves. With a level playing field, only those who qualify will be deemed TITANs.
Paul McGee, Executive Vice President of Toco Warranty, expressed his appreciation for the recognition: "Toco's commitment to customer success is unmatched in our industry, and we are honored to once again be recognized by the TITAN Business Awards. Everything we do at Toco must check three boxes, being the optimal solution for our customers, colleagues, and company. If it checks all three, then we believe the initiative or decision creates a prosperous employee and customer experience."
The TITAN Business Awards is hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and is open to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations, regardless of their status as for-profit or non-profit. Industry professionals are invited to join the jury, ensuring impartial assessments and the identification of exemplary entries that are deserving of TITAN honors. The TITAN Business Awards' vision is to elevate standards and practices to be that of excellence, driving sectors forward.
“We wish to congratulate the winners and commend them for the stellar works they had submitted,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. “We are proud to be a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their works and to honor their excellence in business with recognition.”
For more information about the TITAN Business Awards and the list of winners, please visit their website.
About Toco Warranty
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Southern California, Toco Warranty is the highest overall-rated provider of Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) as reported by the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs. Toco originated the month-to-month subscription version of comprehensive and simple-to-use vehicle repair. In 2020, Toco Warranty expanded its offering to include the first and only vehicle service plan offered directly to employers as an employee benefit program. Backed by an A-rated insurance carrier, the company offers vehicle service contracts nationwide, as well as mechanical breakdown insurance for California residents. Toco’s plans cover parts for a car’s engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical, cooling system, AC, fuel system, and more. Toco’s dedication to putting customers first is supported by the Ethos Council, which was designed to encourage transparency and ethical practices across the company and industry.
About International Awards Associate (IAA)
IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards. IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.
