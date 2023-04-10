Tickets Now on Sale for Berkshire Flyer Seasonal Passenger Rail Service between New York City and Pittsfield, Massachusetts  

Pittsfield — Amtrak, in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), are announcing tickets are now on sale for the Berkshire Flyer, the seasonal passenger rail service that operates between New York City and Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The service, which began as a successful pilot last summer, is scheduled to resume on Friday, May 26, and will operate on weekends through the summer and early fall until Columbus Day weekend.

The Berkshire Flyer is operated with a Friday afternoon departure from New York’s Penn Station to Pittsfield, MA, via Albany-Rensselaer, New York. A return trip is provided on Sunday afternoons. Each train makes stops at several stations. On Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the return trip will take place the holiday Monday.

“We know convenient, accessible transportation is crucial for our residents and our economy and we are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Amtrak, the New York State Department of Transportation and CSX to offer the Berkshire Flyer service for all those visiting Western Massachusetts,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “This popular seasonal passenger rail service provides an opportunity for travelers to have fun, relax, and enjoy the beautiful scenery that the Berkshires has to offer.”

“Amtrak is pleased to offer the Berkshire Flyer between New York City and the Berkshires once again after last summer’s successful launch” said Amtrak Vice President State Supported Services Ray Lang. “Thanks to our partners at MassDOT, NYSDOT and CSX, customers can enjoy a sustainable and relaxing weekend trip with great weather and beautiful scenery all season long.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “There is no better way to experience the scenic beauty and natural splendor of the Northeast Region than by riding the rails and under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State is committed to making train travel even more pleasurable and convenient. We are proud to partner with our colleagues at Amtrak and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to once again offer the Berkshire Flyer service this summer as part of our mission to create a 21stCentury transportation system that connects communities and creates opportunities for all to enjoy the beauty of upstate New York and the Berkshires.”

“CSX is pleased to honor our commitment to pilot passenger service, the Berkshire Flyer, that will run between New York City and Pittsfield, MA on our network this summer," said Senior Director of Passenger Operations at CSX, Andy Daly. "CSX has a long history of working in partnership on projects that benefit both passenger and freight rail service, and since acquiring Pan Am, we have made significant investments in the infrastructure to provide a safer, more reliable freight rail network throughout New England.”

The Berkshire Flyer is building upon last year’s successful season where most of the Pittsfield-bound trains were sold out days before departure. Based on that experience, passengers planning a trip are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The Berkshire Flyer departs from New York Penn Station at 3:16 p.m. on Fridays and arrives at Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center, 1 Columbus Avenue, Pittsfield at 7:12 p.m. The train will make all the intermediate station stops as the typical Amtrak Empire Service train does on Fridays, which include Yonkers, NY, Croton-Harmon, NY, Poughkeepsie, NY, Rhinecliff, NY, Hudson, NY, and Albany-Rensselaer Station. The Sunday return trip, making all the same station stops, will depart Pittsfield at 3:00 p.m. and arrive in New York at 7:10 p.m.

“I have been a staunch supporter of this initiative from the start, and despite health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s ridership numbers speak for themselves,” said Congressman Richard E. Neal. “The Berkshires have plenty to offer in the arts, culture, history, and hospitality, and the Berkshire Flyer provides accessible, convenient travel for those who wish to visit, creating a catalyst for regional economic growth and sustainability. I am grateful to the folks at Amtrak, CSX, MassDOT, and NYSDOT for working to make this service a reality, and for continuing to work towards our shared goal of improved and expanded passenger rail service.”

Efforts to evaluate passenger rail service between the Berkshires and New York have been ongoing since 2018. Many Berkshire County groups, municipal officials, and elected leaders worked to spearhead the pilot service, while Amtrak, MassDOT, and NYSDOT collaborated with CSX Transportation to prepare for pilot service last year. The Berkshire Flyer service will continue to be evaluated this year to further understand the feasibility and demand of the service before continuing service in future seasons, deciding on its schedule if it is to continue, and identifying specific infrastructure improvements or service changes that may be necessary.

Berkshire Flyer customers can expect the same amenities onboard as they do on all other Amtrak trains including, free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL.

For MassDOT information, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-department-of-transportation.

To learn more about NYSDOT, please visit: https://www.dot.ny.gov/index.