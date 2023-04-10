2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad by Kathleen Olson

Author Unveils A Cathartic Novel of Two Young Girls and their Journey to Freedom

When Polly’s eyes adjusted to the dim light, she saw a girl about her own age lying on one of the mattresses, eyes closed, and her face dotted with perspiration.” — Kathleen Olson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with Authors Press, Kathleen Olson will take part in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to showcase her compelling novels. The book festival is slated for exhibit on April 22 and 23, 2023.

Kathleen Olson’s cathartic novel Come Run With Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad unfolds the story of the Wellington family from Western Iowa. The Wellingtons run an underground railroad station that hides fugitive slaves away from the authorities and transports them from one station to another.

Polly, the fourth among the six children of the Wellington household, was used to people going in and out of their house. One day, Polly was asked to fetch water and bring the bucket down the narrow stairs to the secret room where Polly saw her mother taking care of a young girl named Hattie. Lying on one of their mattresses, Hattie was too weak to carry on their journey to another station. Hence, she was left behind and stayed under the care of the Wellingtons — then and there, Polly knew that they would be great friends.



The author, Kathleen Olson, is a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She lives in Northern Illinois with her husband, Tom.

Follow the journey of Polly, Hattie, and the Wellingtons in a gripping tale that encompass freedom, camaraderie, and a perilous journey. Grab a copy and read more of Kathleen Olson’s Come Run With Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and

other online booksellers.

Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad

Written by Kathleen Olson

Kindle |

Audiobook |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.