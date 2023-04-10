FORMER BUFFALO BILLS PLAYER STEVIE JOHNSON RELEASES SECOND CHILDREN’S BOOK IN LESS THAN A YEAR

Former Buffalo Bills player Stevie Johnson is gearing up for yet another children’s book release with the help of Buffalo-based co-author Charles Roberts III and illustrator Zachary McCabe.
This book – “Freddy J Makes His Play” – features another former Bills player, Fred Jackson, telling the story of how he overcame long odds to become a fan-favorite and build his professional legacy. Like the first book, Freddy J Makes His Play is being released with a companion coloring book, Visions (Volume II).
They will release the book on May 21 at a family-friendly event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Resurgence Brewing Company in Buffalo, N.Y.
“This team is the trifecta of passion, talent, and creativity,” said Jessica Cassick, CEO of ImagineWe Publishers. “They successfully released their first book, ‘There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!,’ in July 2022. And less than a year later, they have another incredible story to share about the importance of hard work and perseverance.”
Johnson is a former professional football player for the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and San Diego Chargers. He was the first player in Bills history to post back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. Roberts is the author of three books and a public relations professional. McCabe is an architecture professional, diehard Buffalo sports fan, and soon-to-be father.
Readers of their first book have expressed great enthusiasm for the next book in the series.
“I know I speak for a lot of fans when I say I thoroughly enjoyed seeing Stevie come back to Buffalo to collaborate with Charlie and Zack to create these children’s books,” said Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts and co-founder of the #BillsMafia movement. “I think people will love what’s in store for this team’s second story.”
Preorder for this book set begins April 23 on the ImagineWe Publishers online shop (shop.imaginewepublishers.com). Local customers will be able to preorder and pick up at the event or have their items shipped directly to them.
About the book: Stevie Johnson and Fred Jackson were teammates in Buffalo - and quickly became friends off the field. Learn about how Freddy made his play and built his career, inspiring future leaders around the world!
