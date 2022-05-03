Submit Release
TEENAGE AUTHOR CELEBRATES CHILDREN’S BOOK ABOUT AMPUTATION

Danny and Kevin Conquer Camping (book cover)

On a Mission to Influence Children to Inspire Diversity and Inclusion

Obstacles are what we see when we remove our eyes from the goal.”
— Kale Sudhoff
BUFFALO, NY, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny and Kevin Conquer Camping is a unique children’s book written and illustrated by 17- year-old, published author, Kale Sudhoff. This book, from the series Danny the Duck, targets children between PreK to 2nd grade in an effort to bring attention to children and individuals who are disabled by an amputation.

As an author, Kale’s mission is to support children to be inclusive of others, and teach them what it means to be a true friend. He leads by example, helping children to not limit their goals, and that no matter the circumstances, they can accomplish anything.

Kale Sudhoff is a Junior in High School. He loves illustrating and sculpting animals. In school, Kale participates in golf and track, and enjoys fishing and spending time with friends in his free time. The author hopes to globally market this book to people who have suffered an amputation and to groups who are focused on supporting amputees.

Danny and Kevin Conquer Camping features a character who goes through an unexpected farm accident and has a hard time adapting to his circumstances. The main character, Danny, begins to realize that his best friend’s life is changing around this accident, so he makes an effort to support him and cheer him up on a fun camping trip. Will the friendship he has cherished be changed forever?

Purchase this book at https://bit.ly/Conquer-Camping

Jessica A Cassick
ImagineWe Publishers
info@imaginewepublishers.com
