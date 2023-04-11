MOUNTAINSTAR HEALTHCARE WELCOMES GALEN COLLEGE OF NURSING TO SALT LAKE CITY

The new campus will help to address the state-wide nursing shortage
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MountainStar Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing have announced a new Galen campus is coming to the Salt Lake Valley in 2023. As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen’s new location in Draper is expected to help address Utah’s nursing workforce needs. According to a recent report, there will be an estimated 200K-450K shortage of nurses in the U.S. by 2025, influenced by increased demand from an aging population, more nurses leaving the profession, and the inadequate supply of graduates from nursing schools.
MountainStar Healthcare, a Utah health system with dozens of care locations from Logan to Payson, is partnering with its parent network HCA Healthcare to bring Galen College of Nursing to the Wasatch Front. Galen joined the HCA Healthcare family in 2020, and has since expanded with nine new campuses in communities served by the national healthcare provider.
“We are delighted to announce Galen’s first campus in Utah and excited to begin our collaboration with MountainStar Healthcare to attract the next generation of nurses and help support the delivery of quality care in the state for the long term,” says Mark Vogt, Galen’s Chief Executive Officer. “With over 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses, Galen is well-positioned to help expand the pipeline of practice-ready nurses in Utah.”
Expected to be completed in the latter half of 2023, the 31,920 sq. ft. campus will feature modern resources – from advanced patient simulation laboratories to classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning – creating a unique hands-on learning experience. Galen’s student support model has helped over 30,000 graduates enter the profession over the last three decades.
Jen Wagenaar, MountainStar Healthcare’s Chief Nurse Executive, added, “We are excited to work with Galen to welcome more passionate people into the nursing profession to care for Utahns. Many of the communities we serve are among the fastest growing in the nation, and it’s critical that we ensure access to nursing education as we continue to meet the changing healthcare needs in the Beehive State. Having one of the nation’s leading nurse educators right here in the Wasatch Front will help us nurture the pipeline of new nurses and also provide continuing education options to the thousands of nurses and clinicians already serving Utahns within the MountainStar Healthcare family.”
Located at 344 West 13800 South in Building One of Draper’s Irvine Office Park, the campus will initially offer a 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program starting July 10, 2023. Galen also plans to offer a 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at the campus with a start date announcement coming soon. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the first term is now in progress.
In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.
About MountainStar Healthcare
MountainStar Healthcare is a comprehensive care network serving Utahns in award-winning hospitals from Logan to Payson, as well as dozens of ambulatory sites of care. As part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of health services, MountainStar is able to bring the data, insights and best practices from the enterprise’s 35 million annual patient interacts to improve care for families in Utah. The eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals include: St. Mark’s Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital and Cache Valley Hospital. Please click here to connect with MountainStar Healthcare on social media.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 10,000 students on its campuses in Louisville, Hazard, and Pikeville, KY; San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond and Roanoke, VA; Asheville, NC; Wichita, KS, and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website. Galen College of Nursing’s Roanoke Campus is provisionally certified to operate in Virginia by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).
