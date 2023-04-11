Dr. Jennifer London, Featured Speaker Coronado Historical Association, Vietnam POWs 50 years "Open Doors" Exhibit

Dr. Jennifer London speaking at the Open Doors Exhibit, Coronado Historical Association.
Dr. Jennifer London with her son Jonathon on the USS Midway with Courtney Hermann. Courtney was evacuated from Vietnam on the USS Midway at the age of 8 along with her family.
L-R Honorable Everett Alverez, Dr. Jennifer London, Mrs. Alverez at Open Doors Reception, Coronado Historical Association He was longest serving POW in Vietnam - 8.5 years
Dr. Jennifer London, a veteran spouse, commemorates the return of the Vietnam POWs 50 years ago at the Coronado Historical Association.
May we all be as resilient and resolute as they were in service to our country and in life.”
— Dr. J. Phillip London
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer London, a veteran spouse and thought leader, was a featured guest speaker commemorating the return of the Vietnam POWs 50 years ago at the Coronado Historical Association for the opening reception of the Open Doors exhibit.
Open Doors; Vietnam POWs 30 Years Later is a photo and book tribute by Jamie Howren and Taylor Kiland to thirty of the longest-held group of POWs in our nation’s history. CACI recently donated the exhibit to the Coronado Historical Association, where it will be on display until September 2023 before going on tour.
At the time that Open Doors launched in 2003, Jack London who was then CEO of CACI, became an early advocate and supporter of the exhibit. He led the company in hosting a reception for Open Doors at the Decatur House in Washington DC, which was so well attended it was standing room only.
After acquiring the exhibit Jack put it on display in the Executive Suites of CACI. For over 15 years, he proudly walked visitors through the exhibit that honors the courage and the will of those who returned with honor.
In Jennifer London’s speech she quoted Jack London from the foreword he wrote in Lessons from the Hanoi Hilton in which he reflected on the Open Doors Exhibit: “I pass these profiles every day. Whether it is the men I personally know or those I know by reputation, I have the same thought as I look at their pictures: May we all be as resilient and resolute as they were in service to our country and in life.”
Jennifer London was also a guest on the USS Midway of the Honorable Everett Alverez, the longest serving Vietnam POW who was among the speakers in a moving tribute to all U.S. Military who served in Vietnam. During the event she was interviewed about the significance of 50th Anniversary tribute to Vietnam Veterans and she personally thanked many of the veterans for their service to our country.
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business.
She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations.
Dr. London has also conducted mergers and acquisition search work for private clients and corporations. As a consultant to CACI, she supported the company’s strategic mergers and acquisitions program and was a Strategic Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of CACI, Dr. J. Phillip London.
She maintains leadership roles in a number of boards and organizations including the Board of the National Navy Museum Development Fund, the National Council of the White House Historical Association, Trustee of the George Mason University Foundation and she is the Chair of the Navy League Foundation Board of Directors.
Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
