2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents Silhouette on a Train by Kathleen Olson

A Novel About Freeing Oneself From An Abusive Marriage With A Transmundane Twist Take Part in the L.A. Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “She had carefully written three letters, one to each of her children. She wanted to let them know she loved them very much but that her life was going downhill by staying where she was . . . Once she dropped the letters into the mailbox, there would be no turning back. Right now was the time.”

— Kathleen Olson

Kathleen Olson’s enthralling novel Silhouette on a Train is set to be part of Authors Press’ exhibition for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23, 2023 at the University of Southern California Campus. The novel follows the life of Sandra Reynolds and her journey of escaping an abusive and toxic marriage. Silhouette on a Train is a thrilling narrative of a woman’s resilience and the forthcoming events waiting for her.

For two years, Sandra carefully orchestrated a plan on how she can break loose from her husband but she can’t seem to find the right time. When her husband smashed her favorite coffee mug, that was her last straw — she knew the right thing to do is to leave. She ends up in the middle of Iowa, trying to start anew. But along the way, she finds herself tied up in a supernatural entity trying to ask for help.

Kathleen Olson is a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She lives in Northern Illinois with her husband, Tom.



Don’t miss out on Kathleen Olson’s riveting novels. Grab your copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.

Silhouette on a Train

Written by Kathleen Olson

Kindle |

Audiobook |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.