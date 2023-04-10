Fox Robotics Pleased with Cetec ERP's "User-Friendly" Software System

As Austin-Texas based Fox Robotics implements Cetec ERP, they are streamlining their business processes with its user-friendly interface.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fox Robotics is in the business of making autonomous forklifts to make it possible for people to do more with less. With their recent implementation of the manufacturing and accounting web-based business suite Cetec ERP, they are now also able to grow their business more for less cost than most traditional ERPs out there.

Just a few short months ago, Fox Robotics was struggling to keep up with their daily business operations, essentially using spreadsheets for most of their processes. Unable to move forward with certain steps of production without the ability to track and build sub-assemblies ahead of time, Fox Robotics quickly realized they needed an ERP system to keep growing.

A group of engineers started Fox Robotics in 2017 with the goal of making robots that work. They wanted to create a company that could keep up with the fast-paced world of automation and build safe and intelligent robotic forklifts at scale. Fox Robotics believes that by employing robots to work alongside humans, you can expect more consistent operations, greater productivity, and lower labor costs. Their goal is for employees to experience safer working conditions and fewer repetitive tasks, improving overall workplace satisfaction.

Cetec ERP specializes in solutions for the work order tracking and scheduling problems that growing companies like Fox Robotics run into. Cetec ERP is a cost-efficient, more modern web-based alternative compared to price-heavy and outdated providers like NetSuite/Oracle and SAP. With the help of Cetec ERP, Fox Robotics can now track subassemblies and has effective processes in place to continue growing and expanding. Carissa Washam, Purchasing and Inventory Control Manager at Fox Robotics, says she's worked with a lot of ERPs in the past, and Cetec ERP stands out.

"Cetec is definitely a lot more user friendly than other ERPs that I've worked with. I really like that it's web-based," says Carissa Washam.

Cetec ERP Senior Sales Consultant Tanner Rogers was instrumental in the implementation of Cetec ERP at Fox Robotics. Washam says they chose to do a gradual ERP implementation, with the adoption of purchasing and receiving first, then production, and then finally quality and operations. She says that doing the implementation in stages helped everyone at Fox Robotics get comfortable with the new processes.

"A lot of our engineers mentioned how great the Cetec implementation was with the complete training. We're local, so we got to do most of our training in-person, on-site which was really awesome to be able to connect and get our questions answered in real-time. We were able to get some play time in before we went live. The implementation went really smoothly.-Carissa Washam, Purchasing & Inventory Control Manager at Fox Robotics

