NSF launches new crisis helpline for U.S. Antarctic Program community

Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation launched the NSF Antarctic Helpline, a 24/7 crisis intervention helpline exclusively for members of the U.S. Antarctic Program, or USAP, community who have experienced sexual assault and/or sexual harassment.

Helpline support specialists provide live, confidential, one-on-one crisis intervention and emotional support, as well as guidance for reporting and finding additional support resources. All services are anonymous, secure and available to USAP community members both on and off the ice.

"The safety of those supporting NSF research activities is my top priority and I am pleased to announce the launch of the NSF Antarctic Helpline to supplement on-ice support resources in the USAP," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "The hotline is one of several initiatives NSF is rolling out to help create a safe and positive research environment in which everyone can thrive. While I recognize there is still work to be done, I remain committed to working with the USAP community to take the steps necessary to create a supportive culture, increase safety for all community members and eliminate sexual assault and harassment at our Antarctic stations, vessels and field camps."

The NSF Antarctic helpline is exclusively for all personnel who are currently deployed to Antarctica supporting USAP activities.

NSF Antarctic Helpline:

Phone number: 833-673-1733

Number to text: 202-932-7569

To chat or to find other resources available: NSFAntarcticHelpline.org

For non-USAP members who are or have participated in NSF-supported activities, resources are available at nsf.gov.

Questions about the new NSF Antarctic Helpline can be emailed to NSF's Sexual Assault/Harassment Prevention and Response program office at saferscience@nsf.gov.