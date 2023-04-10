Penetron System Proves Versatility - and Effectiveness - for Parque do Pontal Project in Brazil

The inauguration of the Parque do Pontal Tower in October 2022 coincided with the celebrations of Porto Alegre's 250th anniversary of the city's founding in 1772. The Penetron System of crystalline concrete waterproofing products was specified to waterproof and protect the below-grade concrete structures of the new multi-use complex from the high groundwater levels due to the nearby Guaiba River.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The inauguration of the Parque do Pontal Tower in October 2022 coincided with the celebrations of Porto Alegre's 250th anniversary of the city's founding in 1772. The Penetron System of crystalline concrete waterproofing products was specified to waterproof and protect the below-grade concrete structures of the new multi-use complex from the high groundwater levels due to the nearby Guaiba River.

The capital and largest city of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state, Porto Alegre has a population of over 1.5 million inhabitants. The city lies on the eastern bank of the Guaíba Lake, where five rivers converge to form the Lagoa dos Patos, a giant freshwater lagoon, which is an important alluvial port as well as a key industrial and commercial center of Brazil.

A greenfield development on the banks of the Guaíba River in Porto Alegre, Brazil, the Parque do Pontal Tower is a mixed-use complex that combines an office tower with a hotel. The complex also comprises a shopping center, event center, retail shops, fitness club, and medical and childcare facilities.

Designed by Guilherme Takeda, the project's architect, the Parque do Pontal has numerous sustainability features, with an international certification (AQUA-HQE) that meets global sustainability requirements.

"Already during the planning phase of the project, Penetron Brazil was asked by the project developer, Melnick and Engenhosul, to provide an optimal concrete waterproofing solution," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "Because of the proximity of the adjacent Guaíba River and the high-water table encountered at the construction site, the builder required an especially durable and reliable waterproofing solution."

The Penetron System of crystalline concrete waterproofing products was specified to protect the below-grade concrete structures – situated 65 m (20 feet) below the water table – from the site's high hydrostatic pressure. Over 20,000 m2 of PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete was used for the basement and parking structures. PENEBAR SW (45 and 55) Type A swellable waterstop tape and PENEBAR PRIMER were used to seal the concrete joints.

"Thanks to the performance of the Penetron System and the continuous self-healing of any hairline cracks in the concrete, the work at the Parque do Pontal was completed on schedule," concludes Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Both the developer and builder were very happy with the results!"

