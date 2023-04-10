The First New Emerging Countries' Media Forum Held Successfully

The year of 2023 is the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the "Belt and Road" initiative. In order to promote professional cross-border exchanges in the context of globalization, from March 31st to April 2nd, the first Emerging Countries Video Media Culture Forum (referred to as "Emerging Countries Media Forum") was held in Jingyang District, Deyang City, Sichuan Province, China, and the Philippines Successfully held in Manila and Singapore.

The forum lasted for 3 days, and 12 theme forums were successfully held. More than 100 guests shared their experience, collided with their opinions, and gathered consensus, bringing a wonderful and rich feast of thoughts to the audience.

In the face of global energy, climate change, food security and other world crises including emerging countries, some guest representatives co-wrote the "Red Light Vision" message at the closing ceremony, calling on all walks of life to join hands through cross-cultural exchanges, cooperation and innovation Address multiple challenges. This also reflects the common aspiration of all countries in the world to enhance cross-cultural communication under the complex and ever-changing international situation.

Ma Li, president of the China Association of Policy Science and Former Deputy Editor in-Chief of the People’s Daily, delivers a speech. She said that the theme of this forum is highly consistent with the connotation of the Global Civilization Initiative. The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. The international community needs us more than ever to trust and cooperate with each other, build consensus, understand each other, eliminate barriers, and work together to meet challenges. The thinking and actions of cross-field people in emerging countries on social and economic development from the perspective of the media are of great significance for enhancing people-to-people bonds and promoting international exchanges and cooperation.

Lu Cairong, deputy director of the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, addresses the forum. He said that the diversity of human civilization is the basic feature of the world and the source of human progress. The joint construction of the "Belt and Road" initiative has continuously pooled resources in the past ten years, promoted close cooperation among emerging countries along the route, promoted people-to-people and cultural exchanges among emerging countries, and strengthened dialogue among civilizations among emerging countries. At a new historical starting point, the joint construction of the "Belt and Road" will also usher in new opportunities for development and deepen the mutual learning among civilizations among emerging countries, which will surely bring more positive and far-reaching influence on the development of the world.

There are 12 cross-border theme forums under the Emerging Countries Media Forum, covering "cross-cultural communication", "international cooperation in video and media", "metaverse and artificial intelligence", "environment, new energy and global supply chain", "rural revitalization and global mitigation". Poverty", "Social business innovation and sustainable development", "Climate change and food change", "Global children's development", "Short film and short video theme forum and Mins international short film contest release", "Peace image and international disaster relief and rescue through government-community cooperation" " Digital, art and education” and other multiple themes, at the same time held related activities such as sustainable bazaars, screenings and sharing, poetry fairs, and released the youth video plan for emerging countries, aiming to build civilization for countries around the world, including emerging countries A platform for mutual learning and cultural exchange, to create a global event brand in the cultural field.

