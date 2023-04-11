Bryan Granum Invited to Join Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust

Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the Silicon Valley
— Bryan Granum
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Granum, Founder & Managing Partner of Beam & Co., has been invited to join Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in the Silicon Valley region.
Bryan was chosen for membership by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Beam & Co., is a real estate investment and development firm focused on long-term opportunities that will serve, strengthen, and benefit not only individual communities, but also society as a whole. Prior to starting Beam & Co., Bryan co-founded Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) in 2012, the nation’s premier single-family operator, which owns and manages nearly 80,000 single-family rental homes in 16 markets across the country.
“The Silicon Valley’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Bryan,” said Mary Huss, president and publisher of the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”
As an invited member, Bryan will contribute articles to the Silicon Valley Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app.
“I am honored to join this distinguished group of business leaders and I look forward to contributing to the organization and its members, by bringing inspiring and actionable content to current and future business leaders,” said Bryan.
About Beam & Co.
Beam & Co. is breathing new life and purpose into real estate investing and real estate development. Building on a solid history of industry experience and longevity, Beam & Co. is a new iteration of age-old ideas: transparency, service, and positive impact. With a focus on projects that inspire and support community, Beam & Co. cultivates developments that do more than exist—they engage.
There’s a new standard, and we’re happy to be setting it.
