InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Assist with Painting Toenails (CNC-911)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I didn't have time to go get a pedicure and I wasn't able to paint my own toenails," said an inventor from Rock Hill, S.C., "so I invented TOENAIL MATE. It allows you to paint your own toenails while sitting or standing."

The invention allows users to paint toenails with ease and minimal effort. It provides a smooth stroke and clear view of toenails in a sitting or standing position. This would be beneficial to the elderly, arthritis sufferers, back pain sufferers, and others who may have limited mobility. It would eliminate the hassle of making a pedicure appointment for a basic polish and saves time and energy. This convenient, practical and easy to use device is lightweight and compact for easy storage and transporting. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-911, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

