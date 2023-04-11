one·n·ten’s Annual Fundraiser, Fresh Brunch, Raises $1.2M to Support LGBTQ+ Youth and Celebrate its 30th Anniversary

one•n•ten 30th Anniversary

With me as your Governor, you will NEVER have to worry about me signing hateful or harmful bills into law. Bills that are targeting the rights of other Arizonans will meet my veto stamp.” — Governor Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- one•n•ten, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, celebrated its 30th anniversary at its largest annual fundraiser, Fresh Brunch, on March 19 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

Nearly 1500 people attended the event headlined by Governor Katie Hobbs and featured LGBTQ+ youth and families whose lives have been positively impacted by the organization. It was the first time a sitting governor attended the event.

View the 30th Anniversary overview here on YouTube and Fresh Brunch photos here. The event inspired all who attended and showcased how important supporting LGBTQ+ youth is right now.

Governor Katie Hobbs shared, “The work of one n ten is more important than ever. I want to acknowledge that I know we are living in times where LGBTQ+ youth, particularly trans youth, are targeted and even threatened with erasure. Those who support them are marked as predators and groomers. As we speak, there are a number of bills moving through our legislature that seek to do everything from regulate the pronouns used in our schools to which bathrooms people are allowed to use. This is scary and dangerous.”

Governor Hobbs continued, “With me as your Governor, you will NEVER have to worry about me signing hateful or harmful bills into law. In fact, as I made clear during the Inauguration and my State of the State address, bills that are targeting the rights of other Arizonans will meet my veto stamp if they make it to my desk.”

Attendees were inspired by the organization’s work and the Governor’s message. The event raised nearly $1.2 million to support LGBTQA+ youth across the state, but more is needed. When donors support one•n•ten, they help the organization make a difference in the LGBTQ+ community. one•n•ten provides an environment of acceptance and self-expression to youth who are still discovering their identities and those who may not feel free to express themselves at home, school, or work. Its programs feature a high-impact, low-cost model to effectively reach, connect and support youth throughout Arizona and beyond.

To learn more about one•n•ten, its programs, and supportive services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults statewide, visit https://onenten.org/ or follow @onentenphx on Instagram or @onenten on Facebook.

Donate today to help keep Arizona LGBTQ youth safe and rise to their potential.

About one•n•ten

one•n•ten is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to serving and assisting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. We provide youth with tools to improve self-esteem and self-acceptance.

one•n•ten 30th Anniversary Overview