Nationally known Cleveland fashion designer to showcase designs at the Ivy

Porshia Banks

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENationally known Cleveland fashion designer to showcase designs at the IvyPorshia Banks, women’s ready-to-wear fashion designer, is a native Cleveland designer. Porshia is the owner of Sweet Nothing’s Boutique, which was founded over 7 years ago in Cleveland and has become a national online boutique featuring women’s clothing and styling services for all genders. Porshia also exclusively sells her own clothing designs through the boutique. Established in 2020, the Porshia brand, the designers’ namesake is a clothing brand specializing in curating luxury styles for women at an affordable price, while embracing femininity, sass and unique details. Attention to detail is the core of each piece, helping each woman feel like their mostluxurious self.The eponymous swimwear line was featured in Miami Swim Week in 2021 and 2022. Porshia’s swimwear was featured on the Miami Catwalk and worn by celebrities, including WWE Diva Danielle Moinet. Porshia’s otherdesigns hit the runway in New York Fashion Week 2022.Porshia will be showing new features at The Culture Spring Fashion Show: Heart to Health Awareness Edition, April 22nd from 5PM-9PM at the Ivy, 1212 W 6th Street, Cleveland, Ohio.For further information contact:Porshia Banks 216-533-4194