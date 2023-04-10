CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Nationally known Cleveland fashion designer to showcase designs at the Ivy
Porshia Banks, women’s ready-to-wear fashion designer, is a native Cleveland designer. Porshia is the owner of Sweet Nothing’s Boutique, which was founded over 7 years ago in Cleveland and has become a national online boutique featuring women’s clothing and styling services for all genders. Porshia also exclusively sells her own clothing designs through the boutique. Established in 2020, the Porshia brand, the designers’ namesake is a clothing brand specializing in curating luxury styles for women at an affordable price, while embracing femininity, sass and unique details. Attention to detail is the core of each piece, helping each woman feel like their most
luxurious self.
The eponymous swimwear line was featured in Miami Swim Week in 2021 and 2022. Porshia’s swimwear was featured on the Miami Catwalk and worn by celebrities, including WWE Diva Danielle Moinet. Porshia’s other
designs hit the runway in New York Fashion Week 2022.
Porshia will be showing new features at The Culture Spring Fashion Show: Heart to Health Awareness Edition, April 22nd from 5PM-9PM at the Ivy, 1212 W 6th Street, Cleveland, Ohio.
For further information contact:
Porshia Banks 216-533-4194
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.