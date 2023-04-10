Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,419 in the last 365 days.

Nationally known Cleveland fashion designer to showcase designs at the Ivy

Porshia Banks

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nationally known Cleveland fashion designer to showcase designs at the Ivy

Porshia Banks, women’s ready-to-wear fashion designer, is a native Cleveland designer. Porshia is the owner of Sweet Nothing’s Boutique, which was founded over 7 years ago in Cleveland and has become a national online boutique featuring women’s clothing and styling services for all genders. Porshia also exclusively sells her own clothing designs through the boutique. Established in 2020, the Porshia brand, the designers’ namesake is a clothing brand specializing in curating luxury styles for women at an affordable price, while embracing femininity, sass and unique details. Attention to detail is the core of each piece, helping each woman feel like their most
luxurious self.

The eponymous swimwear line was featured in Miami Swim Week in 2021 and 2022. Porshia’s swimwear was featured on the Miami Catwalk and worn by celebrities, including WWE Diva Danielle Moinet. Porshia’s other
designs hit the runway in New York Fashion Week 2022.

Porshia will be showing new features at The Culture Spring Fashion Show: Heart to Health Awareness Edition, April 22nd from 5PM-9PM at the Ivy, 1212 W 6th Street, Cleveland, Ohio.

For further information contact:
Porshia Banks 216-533-4194

Porshia Banks
Sweet Nothing's Boutique
+1 216-533-4194
porshia@sweetnothingsboutique.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Nationally known Cleveland fashion designer to showcase designs at the Ivy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more