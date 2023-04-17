TIDI Products Introduces Posey Wireless Toilet Sensor

NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TIDI Products, LLC is proud to announce the immediate availability of the new Posey®Wireless Toilet Sensor. This exciting expansion of the Posey On Cue® PRO Alarm platform is designed to help caregivers at hospitals and healthcare facilities monitor fall risk patients who may attempt an unassisted toilet exit.
“By putting easy-to-use wireless technology into the hands of professional caregivers to help them prevent bathroom falls, the introduction of this sensor addresses a critical area of hospital need,” observes Jennifer Jones, Vice President of Marketing at TIDI Products. “We fully expect our Wireless Toilet Sensor to be a real difference maker when utilized to complement existing fall prevention protocols for patient toileting.”
Simple instructions for use are printed directly on the Wireless Toilet Sensor to guide setup, which includes easy sensor placement on the front of the toilet bowl, underneath the toilet seat. Once active monitoring is confirmed and the patient is seated, the On Cue PRO Alarm will sound when the pressure on the sensor is removed. The Wireless Toilet Sensor is intended for single-patient use for up to 30 days. In addition to the instructions printed directly on the sensor, a paper version of the instructions for use (IFU) is included.
Pairing the Wireless Toilet Sensor with the On Cue PRO Alarm is quick and simple; the Tap-2-Pair® icons located on each device need only be aligned and tapped together. Compatibility with the Posey Wireless Nurse Call Adapter further enhances caregiver convenience.
Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, TIDI Products provides forward-looking safety solutions to healthcare professionals – solutions that help these professionals deliver the highest-quality patient care. In addition to Posey products, the TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, PenBlade®, TIDIShield®, Grip-Lok®, AquaGuard®, and Zero-Gravity®. To learn more about TIDI Products, visit www.tidiproducts.com.
