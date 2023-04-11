New Posey White Paper on Restraint-free Technology and Fall Prevention

TIDI Products offers healthcare professionals instant online access to a newly authored Posey® white paper on restraint-free technology and fall prevention.
NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TIDI Products, LLC is pleased to offer healthcare professionals instant online access to a newly authored Posey®white paper on restraint-free technology and fall prevention. This informative report discusses the implementation of innovative strategies designed to enhance multifactorial fall prevention protocols at hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Titled “Inpatient Fall Rates Persist: Using Restraint-free Technology To Augment Fall Prevention Protocols,” the new paper explores several topics of interest, including the cost of falls and injuries, the history of fall prevention, and ways to augment fall prevention initiatives.
Established in 1937, Posey, a TIDI Products brand, continues to lead the way in falls prevention and patient safety. Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, TIDI Products provides forward-looking safety solutions to healthcare professionals – solutions that help these professionals deliver the highest-quality patient care. In addition to Posey products, the TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, PenBlade®, TIDIShield®, Grip-Lok®, AquaGuard®, and Zero-Gravity®. To learn more about TIDI Products, visit www.tidiproducts.com.
