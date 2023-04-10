CRN Names Hammerspace to Storage 100 List

Hammerspace joins CRN's Storage 100 list, highlighting the best, brightest and most innovative providers of storage technology for solution providers.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammerspace, the leader in connecting global Enterprise users and applications with their data on any existing data center infrastructure of public cloud service, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Hammerspace to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Protection/ Management/ Resilience category. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products and services. CRN recognized Hammerspace for its leadership and best-in-class technology innovation.

The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors to support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading portfolios in data protection, management and resilience, software-defined storage, and storage components. This year's list represents the industry leaders in storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments.

Automated data orchestration is emerging as a game-changer for data-driven organizations with hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. The Hammerspace Global Data Environment accelerates IT modernization efforts by streamlining, automating, and securing access to global data, and unifying and orchestrating unstructured data on any vendor's storage across edge, data centers, and clouds. Hammerspace enables transparent, automated data orchestration, even on live data, while providing users with persistent global file access – across any storage, from any vendor, and any location, non-disruptively. It also ensures data privacy and secure data collaboration across multiple sites and to multiple users while simplifying IT Operations by automating data protection and data management to meet policies set by administrators.

"CRN's inclusion of Hammerspace on its annual Storage 100 list confirms the urgent need for customers to have a data orchestration strategy when building their global data environments. Our channel partners are rapidly creating new services based on the Hammerspace data orchestration solution," said Jim Choumas, Vice President of Channel Sales at Hammerspace. "We will continue to invest in ground-breaking technology, making data easily accessible to the end user and supporting performance-demanding remote applications simply, reliably, and securely. With Hammerspace, our customers can leverage their unstructured global data to gain valuable insights, drive new business models, and more easily create and innovate new products and services."

CRN editors selected the companies chosen for this year's Storage 100 list for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

"CRN's 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023."

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/storage100.

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

