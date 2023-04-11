ITsavvy Named to CRN Tech Elite 250 List for 8th Straight Year

ITsavvy was just named to the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 list of the top IT companies in North America for the eighth straight year.

The award demonstrates the positive impact of our strategy to develop solutions that enable us to accelerate the time to value in delivering business outcomes on behalf of our clients.” — ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing end-to-end technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced the company was named to the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 list of the top IT companies in North America. This is the eighth year in a row ITsavvy has received the recognition.

ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi said, “CRN is the go-to source for timely industry information. As such, we are especially pleased to receive CRN’s solution provider awards. The award demonstrates the positive impact of our strategy to develop solutions that enable us to accelerate the time to value in delivering business outcomes on behalf of our clients. This is a recognition of the great effort and results of our colleagues, who work to serve our clients and provide them peace of mind.”

CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 List features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud and security spaces. ITsavvy strives to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago; Milwaukee, Madison, Wis.; Hauppauge N.Y.; and Brentwood, Tenn. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact info@itsavvy.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, the company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, The Channel Company draws from its deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

