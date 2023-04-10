53ND SYMPHONY DESIGNERS’ SHOWHOUSE PRESENTED BY KANSAS CITY SYMPHONY ALLIANCE

Join us for the 53rd Symphony Designers' Showhouse a fundraiser for the Kansas City Symphony.

One of the longest running showhouse events in the country to benefit Kansas City Symphony

We hope you enjoy your time at the Symphony Designers' Showhouse and appreciate your support of the Kansas City Symphony.” — Kellie Sullivan, Vice President Symphony Designers' Showhouse

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: The Kansas City Symphony Alliance celebrates the opening of the 53rd Symphony Designers’ Showhouse a 1906 Jacobean house located in the Historic Roanoke Neighborhood. Sixteen designers and/or designer teams have reimagined the interior and exterior look of the home.

What: The Kansas City Symphony Alliance’s Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is one of the longest running showhouse fundraising events of its kind in the country. This Kansas City tradition has raised over $5 million for the Kansas City Symphony and its programs. Click the digital program link to see this year’s showhouse: https://issuu.com/contentmedia/docs/symphonydesignersshowhouse2023

When: The Showhouse runs April 22 – May 14, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 10:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday from 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday from 11:00am – 5:00pm

Where: 3691 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111

Visit www.showhouse.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Children 7 and under are free. Follow the showhouse on Facebook and Instagram @KansasCitySymphonyAlliance

Tickets are available online or at the following locations: Hen House, Hy-Vee, Blooming Décor and Upholstery, Cosentino’s Market, Furniture Mall of Kansas, Furniture Mall of Missouri, Kawai Piano Gallery, Nell Hills, Pryde’s Westport, Our Favorite Things, Wilson Lighting.

Designers include: Landscape and Residential Services, The Furniture Mall of Kansas and Missouri, Blooming Décor and Upholstery, Kitty Sondern Synder Design, KCBR Design-Remodel, Susan Heitmann Design, Muse Home LLC with Orion Design, Circa Interior Design, VPI Design, Nell Hill’s, Johnson County Community College Interior Design, Park University Interior Design Club with MU Floral Design Club, Pryde’s Kitchen and Necessities, From the Summer’s Garden, NiteLites of Kansas City.

About the Kansas City Symphony Alliance

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance is a nonprofit volunteer organization which promotes an interest in symphonic music throughout the greater Kansas City area, and in particular the welfare of the Kansas City Symphony, the Kansas City Symphony’s programming, young peoples’ concerts, and youth activities, through volunteerism, educational projects, social activities, and fundraising projects.

About the Kansas City Symphony

Founded in 1982, the Kansas City Symphony has established itself as a major force in the cultural life of the community. Praised for performances of uncompromising standard, the orchestra is the largest in the region and enjoys a national reputation under the artistic leadership of Music Director Michael Stern. The Symphony performs more than 130 concerts each year, reaching more than 250,000 community members. The Symphony welcomes guests of international acclaim as part of its Classical and Pops series and serves as the orchestra for the Kansas City Ballet and Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Complementing its full schedule of concerts, the Symphony enriches the lives of Kansas City residents by providing music education opportunities for children and adults, such as KinderKonzerts, Young People’s Concerts, an instrument petting zoo and concert comments. The Mobile Music Box, a popup stage created by the Symphony during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaches thousands of audience members each season with dozens of chamber music concerts throughout the Kansas City metro area.

