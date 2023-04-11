TD2 to Highlight the Development of a Novel Metabolomic Cancer Model at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Michael Boice, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Engagement
"Antitumor and Metabolomic Evaluation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibition in Diet-Induced Obese Mice," will be presented under poster number LB343 on April 19.
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Translational Drug Development (TD2), a precision oncology contract research organization (CRO), announces the presentation of their preclinical development of a novel Diet-Induced Obesity Model for antitumor, proteomic, and metabolomic studies at the Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, to be held April 16-19, 2023.
At the AACR Annual Meeting 2023, TD2 will be highlighting our latest research in the form of a poster presentation. The poster, titled "Antitumor and Metabolomic Evaluation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibition in Diet-Induced Obese Mice," will be presented under poster number LB343 on Wednesday, April 19 from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM in Poster Section 36.
The study focuses on the use of diet-induced obese (DIO) mice to establish models of cancer in hosts that are more reflective of a clinical population on a Western diet. The researchers observed the tumor growth kinetics of commonly used murine models of cancer in DIO mice and found that syngeneic tumor models, MC38 and Hepa1-6, implanted in 18-week-old DIO C57BL6 mice showed accelerated tumor growth when compared to the growth rate in age-match control C57BL6 mice. The study also evaluated the response of anti-mPD-1 (αPD-1) against the MC38 syngeneic mouse tumor model, comparing the response of αPD-1 in 18-week-old DIO mice versus age-matched control diet (CD) mice.
The study found that the αPD-1 treatment showed a strong anti-tumor response against MC38 in DIO mice, in contrast to no response in CD mice. The study also revealed a statistically significant increase in CD8+ T Cells in DIO mouse tumors compared to CD tumors after treatment with αPD-1. Additionally, a global metabolomics assessment of serum metabolites showed significant alterations in metabolites between CD and DIO mice, with DIO αPD-1 treated mice having 160 metabolites significantly altered compared to only 40 metabolites in CD αPD-1 treated mice.
“The findings of this study highlight the potential of using syngeneic tumor models in DIO mice to improve the identification and development of immunomodulatory or other cancer therapeutics in a more metabolically challenged, clinically relevant system.,” said Michael Boice, Vice President of Scientific Engagement at TD2. “The study also identified novel circulating metabolites that could be targets for therapeutic development to improve treatment efficacy.”
TD2 is excited to share our latest findings with the scientific community at the AACR Annual Meeting, and we look forward to engaging with attendees to discuss our research in more detail. We will be showcasing our research and services at Booth #314 and invite all attendees to visit us to learn more about our latest scientific findings and service offerings.
About TD2
TD2 is a leader in precision oncology, providing innovative services for improved drug development. Using a dedicated, expert team with broad experience and understanding in cancer medicine, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support the accelerated development of novel therapeutics. Rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development services, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, enables customized clinical trial design and execution. The broad suite of capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new agent and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process with the ultimate goal of accelerating patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com.
Kristen Dempsey
Translational Drug Development (TD2) email us here
You just read:
TD2 to Highlight the Development of a Novel Metabolomic Cancer Model at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Kristen Dempsey
Translational Drug Development (TD2)
email us here