Profility Closes round B Capital Raise; Adds New Board Member

DOVER, Del., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Profility Inc , a cloud-based, enterprise-grade platform features a full suite of post-acute care connectivity solutions and tools that are easy to deploy and that do not require any heavy integration with existing systems and software products. The platform leverages multiple existing big data sources and predictive analytics technology to create personalized care planning profiles that can be used to support post-acute care decision making throughout every aspect of care delivery., announced today it has closed Commercial Round led by Valitas VC which having a unique model of improving the commercialization process (GTM).The fund is led by managers with a rich business experience which has been accumulated in the Health, MedTech, Entrepreneurship and Capital industries. Also participating were existing investors as well as founders. This funding will accelerate the Go to Market within the US market.

The company announced that it has expanded the Board of Directors, adding Yaron Itzhari, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Valitas VC.

"There is tremendous excitement around Profility and the platform, with a good reason," said Yaron Itzhari, Managing Partner of Valitas Ventures. "They are pointing the way towards a new fully integrated AI profiling platform with advanced care planning functionality and personalized patient profiles".

As Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Valitas, Yaron Itzhari is responsible for the venture capital GTM investment strategy and vision. Prior to founding Valitas VC, Previously the Medtronic Israel CEO. Itzhari has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and medical technologies. Itzhari founded and was the chairmen of the board of Medtech Association in Israel.

ABOUT PROFILITY

PROFILITY provides technology that enables truly personalized care planning, by optimizing decisions and transitions within a healthcare ecosystem. Combining EMR summary techniques together with profiling predictive analytics technology, Profility creates a transition profile to support all critical decision points in the discharge process.

The transition profile structures all the UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS of the patient, matches clusters of near-clones and generates sophisticated estimates for the potential and the risks of the patient.

Please visit: www.profility.com

ABOUT VALITAS

Valitas is a fund (VC) which specializes in Healthtech investments. Valitas invests in companies which have completed the scientific feasibility stage and are about to finalize or have finalized the regulatory process. The unique model of the fund is based on the enhancement of these companies by improving the commercialization process.

The VC model ensures the companies a quick and smooth transition from the development process to full commercialization within the US and European markets. The fund is led by managers with a rich business experience which has been accumulated in the Health, MedTech, Entrepreneurship and Capital industries.

