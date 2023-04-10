Dextra Partners Announces Lorne Smith Joining as General Counsel

Smith reunites with Dextra's founding partners after previously working together for 15 years at their prior firm

Dextra Partners, a multi-strategy private equity firm focused on the middle market, today announced the hiring of Lorne Smith as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Smith is reuniting with Dextra's founding partners, having previously served as General Counsel of their prior firm, GoldPoint Partners. Dextra announced its formation earlier this year with $2.5 billion in investable capital from a select group of strategic partners. Smith worked alongside the founding partners from 2006 until their collective departure in August 2021. Prior to joining Dextra, Smith served as General Counsel of Apogem Capital, which was formed in April 2022 through the merger of GoldPoint with other investment groups by its parent company.

In his new role with Dextra, Smith will oversee legal and compliance matters pertaining to Dextra's investors and investments across all strategies. He will also help spearhead several strategic growth initiatives into new distribution channels and products.

"This is an exciting moment for us," the founding partners said. "We are thrilled to have Lorne as our partner. Not only are we hiring a highly experienced industry leader, but we are also adding a former colleague who has a deep understanding of our differentiated model and approach."

This is the second partner-level hire for Dextra in as many months, following the announcement of Alisa Makhlis as CFO in March.

"I have tremendous respect and a long working relationship with all of the founding partners, so this is truly a perfect fit," Smith said. "I believe Dextra's experience and already sizeable capital base have the firm poised for success, and I am very excited to be a part of it."

About Dextra Partners

Headquartered in New York, Dextra is an independent, multi-strategy private equity firm that provides a global investor base access to differentiated middle market investments created through holistic partnerships. For more information about Dextra, please visit www.dextra.com.

