Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,388 in the last 365 days.

stake.link DAO delivers diversified Ethereum Staking Index

LONDON, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- The stake.link DAO delivers diversified ETH Liquid Staking Index ixETH, enabling users to frictionlessly earn a blended return of the leading Ethereum staking platforms.

  • Users can deposit Rocket Pool's rETH or Lido's stETH, with more supported protocols to come
  • Frictionlessly receive a blended return of leading staking protocols, mitigating the risk of any one
  • Withdrawal fees go back to ixETH holders, boosting rewards above the blended reward rate
  • ixETH is built for extensibility, allowing the addition of further ETH LSDs and even index tokens
  • Launches with an ixETH/ETH Curve pool with SDL token incentivized liquidity mining rewards

stake.link is proud to introduce the Ethereum Liquid Staking Index Token ixETH! Backed by a diversified basket of Ethereum Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs), ixETH provides users a blended return of the leading ETH Liquid Staking protocols. Simply deposit a supported LSD and receive ixETH, mitigating the risk of underperformance or losses of any one protocol. Built with flexibility and extensibility in mind, additional ETH LSDs can be added, and additional onramps can be built, like direct ixETH minting using ETH or stablecoins. Users can deposit their rETH or stETH now at stake.link!

stake.link is a diversified liquid staking protocol powered by fifteen of the most experienced and reliable infrastructure providers in the Web3 industry. After the successful launch of the first-of-its-kind liquid staking solution for Chainlink Staking, the stake.link DAO is rapidly iterating towards its own Ethereum liquid staking platform, with more innovative, high utility tools like today's diversified ETH LSD index ixETH on the way.

Follow stake.link on Twitter, and join the conversation on Discord, Discourse, and Telegram.

stake.link
Eric Jaurena
eric@linkpool.io

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stakelink-dao-delivers-diversified-ethereum-staking-index-301792660.html

SOURCE stake.link

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/10/c7359.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

stake.link DAO delivers diversified Ethereum Staking Index

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more