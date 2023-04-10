Knowledge and Skills Competition for Vocational High Schools

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) will host the TRNC Vocational High School Knowledge and Skills Competition in cooperation with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ministry of National Education, Vocational and Technical Education Department. Students will compete in the fields of cuisine, electric/electronics, service, general tourism, informatics, computerized accounting, cocktail, barista, construction and graphics/photography in the competitions to be held at the EMU Faculty of Tourism and the School of ComputING and Technology (sct). Students who will compete in the field of graphics/photography in the said competition will present their work on "Vocational Education" to the jury's evaluation before the competition.

At the end of the competitions, which will be held at the EMU Tourism Faculty practice kitchens, Tower Barista Café and the Electrical and Electronics laboratory and computer laboratory at SCT, on Friday, 14 April, 2023, at 09:00, the winners will receive awards at a ceremony taking place at 15:00 at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall .

A total of 12 vocational high schools will participate in the said competition, where more than 130 vocational high school students will compete. Representatives from Universities in the TRNC and 65 jury members from the sector will evaluate the performance of the students.