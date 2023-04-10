Workshops Towards TRNC High School Students Commence in EMU

“Workshops” organized by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) high school final year students are commencing. The Workshops, which will be attended by nearly 2000 high school students from high schools across the country, will start on Monday, 10 April, 2023, between 09:30 and 12:00 at various academic units on the EMU campus. The workshops in question will continue until 18 April 18, for students coming from different regions.

The workshops in question will start on 10 April, 2023 with the participation of the students of Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College, Kurtuluş High School, Cengiz Topel Industrial Vocational High School, Anafartalar High School, 19 Mayıs Turkish Maarif College and Girne Tourism Vocational High School. Workshops will continue on 11 April, 2023 with the participation of Polatpaşa High School, Cumhuriyet High School, Namık Kemal High School and Doğa College students.

On 12 April, 2023, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial and Vocational High School, Famagusta Vocational High School and Nicosia Turkish High School, on 13 April, 2023 Bekirpaşa High School, Iskele Evkaf Turkish Maarif College, Erenköy High School and Karpaz Vocational High School, on 14 April, 2023 Anatolian Fine Arts High School, Levent College, Iskele High School of Commerce and Atatürk Vocational High School, on 17 April, 2023, 20 July Science High School, Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School, Haydarpaşa High School of Commerce, Famagusta High School of Commerce and TED College, on 18 April 2023 Hala Sultan Theology College, Değirmenlik High School and Sedat Semavi Industrial Vocational High School students will attend the said workshops.

Students will be divided into groups according to the profession and field of study they plan to choose, and they will attend workshops in the relevant faculty accompanied by academic experts. The Workshops to be held on 102 different subjects aim to reveal the existing talents of high school seniors and contribute to their development.