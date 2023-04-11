AI reveals top grammar errors of Indian IELTS test-takers

SmallTalk2Me's English-language learning platform has uncovered a correlation between IELTS band scores and common grammar mistakes made by test-takers.
Learners who regularly use our tools have shown significant progress, achieving a higher IELTS level on average in just 2.5 months. SmallTalk2Me is revolutionizing the way people learn English.”
— Sofia Terpugova, CEO and Co-founder of SmallTalk2Me
COVINA, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmallTalk2Me's English-language learning platform has leveraged AI technology to uncover a correlation between IELTS band scores and common grammar mistakes made by test-takers. Through the analysis of over 6,000 simulated IELTS test submissions from Indian learners, SmallTalk2Me's research team has identified the top errors that hinder their success.
Good news: SmallTalk2Me's Indian users are in the top three countries with the highest IELTS band scores in speaking. Typically, the IELTS band score is assessed in four sections, namely Reading, Listening, Speaking, and Writing, and ranges from 4 to 9, which indicates a candidate's English language knowledge and proficiency. Most Indian test-takers score a band of 7.0 or higher.
Achieving the desired band level requires avoiding common grammar errors that can significantly impact one's score. To assist with this, the team at SmallTalk2Me has conducted advanced AI-powered research to identify and help learners avoid such errors, ensuring they have the best possible chance of success on the IELTS exam.
The research has revealed that IELTS test-takers in lower bands (5.5-6.0) commonly make specific stumbling blocks and erroneous expressions during their exams. By understanding and avoiding these errors, learners can boost their grammar skills and increase their chances of scoring 6.5 or higher on the IELTS exam.
The 5 Grammar Mistakes You Must Avoid:
(1) Improper use of articles: The most common mistakes include omitting articles when needed, using the wrong article, and using articles with uncountable and proper nouns.
Real-life examples: I have a dog and it is (a) very faithful. That is (the) a very worrying and very shocking thing.
(2) "Most" vs. "Most of the" – The correct usage of this rule can be difficult due to the need to determine the context of the sentence.
Real-life example: Most (of the) children live with their parents.
(3) Double helping verbs – the most common examples of two helping verbs being used together with the main verb include 'I am do not like wild animals' and 'I am do not agree with this notion'.
(4) The incorrect use of prepositions – no comments, you know it yourself.
Real-life examples: The majority of teenagers like to play games (in) on smartphones. I have an iPad, which has many games (in) on it...
(5) Verbs conjugations – non-native speakers struggle even with the simplest conjugation rules, as in the most common example from SmallTalk2Me's users: Modern technology (have) has a bad influence.
Maximizing the Progress
To use English grammar correctly, it's crucial to have regular exposure and practice. SmallTalk2Me can assist with it: using advanced Machine Learning technology, users receive detailed feedback reports on their spontaneous speech, examining thirty different parameters to determine their proficiency level and identify errors. The most recent integration of ChatGPT for IELTS Test also provides users with tailored AI-generated feedback, offering detailed insights into areas of improvement: it includes AI-examiner’s suggestions such as the use of more complex sentences or a wider range of vocabulary, which allows users to reach their target score on the test.
"SmallTalk2Me has proven results in improving English speaking and helping prepare for proficiency tests like IELTS. Learners who regularly use our tools have shown significant progress, achieving a higher IELTS level on average in just 2.5 months. SmallTalk2Me is revolutionizing the way people learn English, and we are excited to continue to witness its positive impact on learners worldwide," - said Sofia Terpugova, CEO and Co-founder of SmallTalk2Me.
To learn more about the study on the most common grammar errors made by IELTS test-takers, please check the SmallTalk2Me’s website.
To improve your IELTS band by addressing common mistakes and practicing English with an AI-powered speaking simulator, visit SmallTalk2.me.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.