SmallTalk2Me Supercharges Job Interview Prep with ChatGPT Integration

AI-generated feedback on user's mock job interview
Speak like natives do!
Users get personalized AI feedback on their speech during mock job interviews
With bringing ChatGPT capabilities to the mock job interview process, our users gain valuable insights into the areas where they can focus their efforts to excel.”
— Sofia Terpugova, CEO and Co-founder of SmallTalk2Me
COVINA, CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmallTalk2Me, the English-language training platform, has rolled-out an important upgrade aimed at helping job seekers, especially non-native speakers. The platform now integrates ChatGPT, an advanced natural language processing technology, to provide AI-generated feedback on simulated job interviews. This new feature offers valuable insights and guidance to job seekers, enabling them to fine-tune their interviewing skills and improve their chances of success.
Navigating job interviews can be a challenge, especially for non-native speakers. Knowing how to present yourself effectively can make all the difference when landing your dream job. While interview preparation may seem daunting, there are proven ways to boost your skills and confidence before the big day. One such method is to practice with mock interviews. They can help job candidates prepare for common interview questions, refine their techniques, and improve their overall performance.
SmallTalk2Me has upgraded its speaking simulator with advanced technologies, specifically designed to better support job seekers during the interview process. The upgraded simulator now goes beyond identifying language errors and in addition provides users with tailored recommendations from "AI recruiter" to aid them in their preparations. This valuable feedback is made possible through the integration of the powerful AI capabilities of ChatGPT with SmallTalk2Me's speaking simulator leveraging advanced voice recognition technology.
Thanks to these update, SmallTalk2Me users can now improve their interview skills at any time and from any location. Here's how it works: First, users record their spontaneous responses to mock interview questions via SmallTalk2Me's platform. Once the interview is complete, users receive an instant, personalized report analyzing their speech. This report includes individualized feedback from an "AI recruiter," highlighting strengths, weaknesses, areas for improvement. Specifically, the report may address issues related to language use, concrete examples, enthusiasm, as well as grammar, vocabulary, and pronunciation errors. This means that SmallTalk2Me users can benefit from a comprehensive evaluation of their speaking skills and receive tailored guidance on how to enhance their performance, all at their convenience.
“We upgraded our product to help users feel prepared and comfortable even in such stressful situation as job interview," said Sofia Terpugova, CEO and Co-founder of SmallTalk2Me. “Practicing mock interviews is widely recognized as an effective way for job seekers to increase their chances of getting hired. With bringing ChatGPT capabilities to this process, our users gain valuable insights into the areas where they can focus their efforts to excel."
SmallTalk2Me's team is also releasing AI-examiner feature that can assist users in identifying areas for improvement to reach their target score on the IELTS test. Additionally, the Native Guru feature leverages AI technology to provide tailored recommendations and personalized guidance on how to rephrase responses to sound more natural and fluent.
SmallTalk2Me offers the AI-recruiter feature to Pro learners; while a trial version is also available to all users to experience the benefits and take the first step towards their goals.
Kristina
SmallTalk2Me
prteam@smalltalk2.me
Visit us on social media: Facebook LinkedIn
How AI-Recruiter helps non-native speakers prepare for job interviews
You just read:
SmallTalk2Me Supercharges Job Interview Prep with ChatGPT Integration
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.