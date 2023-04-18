Bandicam Screen Recorder Update With Facecam and Keyboard Overlay Features

Record Keystrokes and Toggle Between Small and Fullscreen Webcam

With the Bandicam Screen Recording tool, users can display keystrokes on their screens and adjust webcam PIP size or location while recording.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam Company, a leading provider of screen recording software, has released its latest update, Bandicam 6.2.0. The new version offers exciting new features, including a keyboard overlay function and an updated facecam overlay function, allowing users to record and customize their videos with greater ease and flexibility.

One of the highlights of the new release is the keyboard overlay feature, which enables users to display their keystrokes on their screens while recording. This feature is particularly useful for content creators who want to demonstrate key commands or shortcuts in their videos. With the keyboard overlay function, users can create professional instructional videos with ease.

Another feature of Bandicam 6.2.0 is the updated facecam overlay function. This feature allows users to record a webcam and screen simultaneously, and position the webcam screen wherever they want on the recording screen. In addition, users can now enlarge the webcam screen to full screen, making it easier to create picture-in-picture (PIP) videos without additional video editing.

Denny, the CEO of Bandicam Company, said, “Worldwide users of various age groups use Bandicam Screen Recorder for work, education, social media, and YouTube content creation. We look forward to many users being able to create the professional videos they want by using the updated keyboard and webcam overlay features.”

In the past, creating a lecture video required recording lecture material and the presenter's video separately, and then combining the two videos with a video editing program. Now, with Bandicam’s new update, users can interchange between the lecture screen and presenter's face in real-time while recording. This feature makes creating lecture videos easier and more efficient.

Bandicam Company started in 2008 with a mission to provide high-quality screen recording software to users worldwide. Since then, the company has grown to become a leading provider of screen recording software, with a user base that spans across different industries and age groups. Bandicam is committed to continuing to improve its products and provide excellent customer support to its users.

To learn more about Bandicam 6.2.0, please visit the company's website at https://www.bandicam.com/. Users can also download a free trial version of the software or purchase the full version for $33.26.