NANO Group CEO Mike Robinson Donates to Cancer Research in the Face of His Own Battle
Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center, fights Cancer with a smile!
Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles, with his future wife Anne Mari and Daughter Genevieve he once treated through his Cannabis Compassion Program
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.
Over the last six months, the plant medicine researcher has fought his Cancer with therapies he created, and now as he emerges victorious seeking to help others
I started researching plant medicine and how it can treat and beat cancer only after receiving a donation - that started me on a path of doing the same as we truly do heal ourselves by helping others.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The NANO Group's Global Cannabinoid Research Center CEO Mike Robinson has donated to the Cancer Center Foundation of Santa Barbara. This donation comes while Robinson is in his battle against Non-Hodgkin's with a Mesenteric Mass, showing a true dedication to supporting those fighting Cancer. The educator and plant medicine researcher has been extremely public about his journeys in fighting cancer over the past decade across social media and beyond. "People must realize there are various ways to fight this beast and that regardless of how it's done, we must continue research and support the missions of many looking for cures," he explained.
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
Robinson's generous donation will help the Cancer Center Foundation of Santa Barbara better serve those affected by Cancer in their community. As an avid creator, researcher, and developer of new concepts for Cannabinoid Medicine, Robinson has treated himself while being monitored by oncology professionals at his local Ridley-Tree Cancer Treatment Center.
"Mike Robinson is the furthest thing from new when using Cannabinoid Medicine in a Cancer battle. He is well known for beating three stage 4 cancers using the plant in the past and was honored by High Times last year as one of the Top 100 most influential people in the Cannabis Industry due to his savvy nature in telling his story, as his partner, I admire him" stated David Uhalley, the co-founder and COO of The NANO Group which owns both Nanobles Corporation and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center.
"I understand the pain associated with cancer, and I want to do everything I can to help others fight this deadly disease," said Robinson. "I hope that more people will join me in donating towards cancer research so we can continue fighting this battle together."
Robinson, a global educator in Cannabinoid Medicine, makes news with countless new trademarks, creations, and international speaking engagements. He's currently working on patenting multiple inventions and his latest technology, which includes using NANO essential oils in just about everything from food flavorings to advanced modern medicines.
The Nano Group has focused on cutting-edge technologies related to nanotechnology and plant medicine research.
"Much of what we do is centric to the extended family that Cannabis comes from, known as the Cannabaceae. It includes over 170 flowering plants, shrubs, bushes, and trees that all have medicinal value. Knowledge of this has been hidden from the world for a century due to the prohibition of Cannabis hiding this beautiful family of precious plants with little relation to the psychoactive Cannabis plant that was minimalized and marginalized by prohibitionary laws. Sadly, 11 genera of plant species were part of that political scandal that has robbed the world of medicine for nearly 100 years." Robinson stated.
The NANO Group and its founders and CEO, Mike Robinson, are highly dedicated to helping those affected by Cancer through their donations and continued efforts to find cures for the many devastating illnesses that fall under the umbrella of Cancer.
Since 1949, the non-profit Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has been dedicated to ensuring the highest level of cancer care for everyone in Santa Barbara County, regardless of means.
The Cancer Foundation is the exclusive fundraising partner of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center (formerly known as Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic). Thanks to the generosity of families and foundations, the Cancer Foundation ensures the Cancer Center stays in the vanguard of comprehensive, outpatient cancer care, retains highly trained and dedicated medical personnel, acquires the latest technology and research protocols, and integrates patient support and wellness programs into treatment plans.
The Cancer Foundation raises and distributes millions of dollars each year to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and its parent Sansum Clinic allowing them to deliver a level of cancer care that would otherwise be impossible in a community our size, on par with many renowned cancer centers in the United States.
The Cancer Foundation is the leading fundraising and grant-making non-profit dedicated to Cancer in Santa Barbara County. The trustees of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara focus exclusively on fulfilling its Cancer concentrated mission.
