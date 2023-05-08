Labfront and Movesense Partner to Bring an Advanced IMU/ECG Device to Health Researchers Worldwide

Combining Movesense's wearable sensors with Labfront's no-code platform aims to enhance physiological data collection for researchers.

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Labfront, a global startup specializing in health data analytics, has partnered with Movesense, a world leader in wireless wearable sensors, to offer an innovative research solution. The partnership brings together Labfront's no-code digital biomarker collection and analytics platform with Movesense's industry-leading wearable sensor technology, advancing physiological data collection for health researchers.

"We’re excited to partner with Labfront to make our devices more accessible to health researchers worldwide," said Jussi Kaasinen, Movesense CEO. "Labfront's no-code solution makes utilizing Movesense’s high-resolution IMU and ECG sensor data easier than ever.”

Labfront has already been used by over 50 top academic institutions, including Stanford, Harvard, and MIT, since launching in 2021. The integration of Labfront's platform with Movesense's wearable sensors will enable researchers to collect and analyze high-quality ECG, heart rate, heart rate variability, and motion measurements without the need for SDKs or APIs.

“We look forward to working with Movesense to enable the future of remote and hybrid research,” said Chris Peng, CEO of Labfront. “One of the new devices being supported is Movesense Medical, a medical version of the popular IMU/ECG device. It’s part of our commitment to provide our clinical customers more options as well.”

As part of this partnership, Labfront will support two different Movesense ECG/IMU devices, both sporting high-resolution raw data streaming so researchers can use data unavailable from the majority of consumer wearables. Movesense Medical is registered as a class IIa medical device accessory, in conformity with the EU medical device regulation MDR 2017/745.

The collaboration between Labfront and Movesense aims to benefit a wide range of researchers by streamlining the process of collecting and analyzing high-quality physiological data.

About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

About Movesense

Movesense is an open development environment for ECG, heart rate, and motion-sensing solutions. Developed and manufactured in Finland, its easy and innovative tools accelerate measuring and sensing applications across sports, well-being, healthcare, research and more. The sensor is available for white labeling to scale up research findings and successful concept projects to mass market with your own branding.

Learn more at movesense.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.