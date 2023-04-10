Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,694 in the last 365 days.

Zühlke Group achieves a net revenue of SGD 341 million in 2022

Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia, Member of Group Executive Board & Partner of Zühlke Group

Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia, Member of Group Executive Board & Partner of Zühlke Group

We're diving into 2023 with great energy and a stronger purpose — to empower ecosystem innovation and help our clients navigate complex challenges in a world of change.”
— Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia, Member of Group Executive Board

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zühlke has further strengthened its presence in the global market.

The Zühlke Group remains on course to achieve its global growth and has, in 2022, achieved a net revenue of SGD 341 million. At the end of 2022, the number of employees worldwide was 1,900 across 17 locations in 10 countries.

Zühlke was able to continue growing its global footprint, particularly in Data & AI, digital consulting, and deliver on its mission to support clients from a variety of industries to become more sustainable. These topics will continue to be an important focus over the coming years.

“Together with our clients, talent and partners, we are proud to jointly co-create impact for business and the planet”, commented Zühlke Group CEO, Fabrizio Ferrandina.

Awarded a Great Place to Work in all three locations in Asia, Zühlke remains focused on strengthening its presence further in the region, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and delivering impactful value for clients within and beyond the region.

"We're diving into 2023 with great energy and a stronger purpose — to empower ecosystem innovation and help our clients navigate complex challenges in a world of change," says Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia, Member of Group Executive Board & Partner of Zühlke Group.

Lorraine Lai
Zuhlke Engineering
+65 6921 7800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Zühlke Group achieves a net revenue of SGD 341 million in 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more