Zühlke Group achieves a net revenue of SGD 341 million in 2022

Zühlke has further strengthened its presence in the global market.

The Zühlke Group remains on course to achieve its global growth and has, in 2022, achieved a net revenue of SGD 341 million. At the end of 2022, the number of employees worldwide was 1,900 across 17 locations in 10 countries.

Zühlke was able to continue growing its global footprint, particularly in Data & AI, digital consulting, and deliver on its mission to support clients from a variety of industries to become more sustainable. These topics will continue to be an important focus over the coming years.

“Together with our clients, talent and partners, we are proud to jointly co-create impact for business and the planet”, commented Zühlke Group CEO, Fabrizio Ferrandina.

Awarded a Great Place to Work in all three locations in Asia, Zühlke remains focused on strengthening its presence further in the region, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and delivering impactful value for clients within and beyond the region.

"We're diving into 2023 with great energy and a stronger purpose — to empower ecosystem innovation and help our clients navigate complex challenges in a world of change," says Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia, Member of Group Executive Board & Partner of Zühlke Group.