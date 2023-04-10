Catalis Launches Innovative Prepaid Debit Cards for the Mississippi Affordable College Savings Program

The nation’s first integrated college savings prepaid debit card is free to students and families in Mississippi's college savings program.
— David McRae, State Treasurer
JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intuition College Savings Solutions (ICSS), a division of Catalis, has launched the nation’s first integrated prepaid debit card solution for the Mississippi Affordable College Savings Program (MACS). The MACS529 Mastercard Prepaid Card can be used to pay for eligible education expenses anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. The card makes it easier than ever for students and parents to pay in-store or online for tuition, textbooks, and supplies.
MACS Account Owners can now seamlessly enroll and manage their MACS529 card as an extension of their MACS account. Using a single login, and without utilizing third-party intermediaries, Account Owners can view card balances and transaction history as well as manage plan distributions.
“We are excited about providing a seamless and safe payment method at no cost to our Mississippi students or their families,” said State Treasurer David McRae. “Now, whether you’re purchasing books, study materials, education-related technology, or your college’s meal plan, MACS funds can be used with a simple swipe of the card.”
Catalis, a leading national provider of software solutions for government, acquired ICSS, a major provider of college savings software and services in 2021. “Catalis has empowered ICSS to continue to innovate for the benefit of our clients and citizens,” said Maria Padin, General Manager. “The prepaid card is one of several innovative features designed to keep our solutions at the forefront, improve citizen engagement, and ensure regulatory compliance.”
The MACS529 Card is powered by Transcard, a leading provider of embedded payment solutions.
