'NIL: What's Law Got To Do With It?' Panel Discussion Focuses on Legal Implications, Impact on Student Athlete Careers

Drake Group President-Elect Julie Sommer, 1861 NIL Foundation Executive Director Cat Clark, Washington Huskies Offensive Lineman Jaxson Kirkland Headline PanelSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Northwest Academy of Legal Studies in Business (PNALSB) announced the addition of a second panel on the topic of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) to its upcoming conference on April 14th-15th at Seattle University's School of Law.
The panel, 'NIL: What's Law Got to Do With It?', will feature two lawyers who are experts on NIL, Drake Group President-Elect Julie Sommer and 1861 NIL Foundation Executive Director Catherine "Cat" Clark. Rounding it out to provide the student athlete perspective is Jaxson Kirkland, Washington Huskies Offensive Lineman and a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection as an offensive tackle.
The panel will provide insight into the legal implications of NIL and the impact it has on student athletes. It will also discuss the potential opportunities that NIL presents for athletes, as well as the challenges they may face.
Sommer and Clark are experienced in the field of NIL and bring a unique perspective to the topic as former college athletes. Sommer was a member of an NCAA National Championship swim team at the University of Texas at Austin and also a member of the United States Swimming National Team who competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Clark was a former scholarship athlete and four year letter winner at the University of Washington in swimming.
The Pacific Northwest Academy of Legal Studies in Business (PNALSB) is an association of university teachers and scholars in the fields of business law and the legal environment of business who teach outside of law schools. This regional organization is affiliated with the Academy of Legal Studies in Business. It meets annually in April, rotating locations typically between Washington state, Oregon, and Idaho.
This year’s conference will kick off with a panel on the latest developments on NIL. The addition of the second panel will provide attendees with even more insight into the topic.
Sponsored by Seattle University's MBA in Sport and Entertainment Management, the PNALSB conference will take place on April 14th and 15th at Seattle University's School of Law. For more information and to register, please visit the PNALSB registration site.
