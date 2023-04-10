Intrinseque Health Expands its Southeast Asian Operations

Intrinseque Health Enhances its Service Offerings in South-east Asia by Setting-up another facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Intrinseque Health is Proud to Announce Opening of Another Facility in Singapore”

Through its new facility, the company will now offer enhanced clinical supply chain services, such as; Project Management, Clinical Operations, Temperature-controlled Storage & Warehousing, Inventory Management, Kitting, Labelling & Printing. While focusing on servicing South-east Asian clinical sites, this facility will also assist clinical trial sites located in Australia and other Asia Pacific countries.

“Asia Pacific is an important region for drug development for our customers. With expansion of Intrinseque Health’s operations in Singapore, the company will be able to offer an even wider range of services to its customers,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health. Intrinseque Health’s ability to source medical equipment, ancillary supplies & clinical trial materials, locally in-country is unparalleled in the industry. Although we have been operating in the region since Intrinseque Health’s inception, this new expansion, enables us to offer more effective services to our partners. This further demonstrates our commitment to our customers to offer a wider range of drug development services globally,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical trial support services provider committed to the utmost in service delivery to drug development organizations (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device & Contract Research Organizations (CROs)). It’s Management Team of industry professionals has over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across a wide array of therapeutic areas. This vast experience enables the company to empathize with our customers while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain-points of conducting a clinical trial.

Regions & countries throughout the world, will often present a unique set of regulatory and logistical challenges. It is Intrinseque Health’s responsibility to understand and overcome these while ensuring that the products, supplies, equipment and services are available where needed to ensure study timelines are met. Intrinseque Health utilizes an operational methodology that is based on proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. The company’s practice is to engage with it’s Customers, early and often to ensure implementation of a robust clinical supply plan, resulting in the most successful study start-up and initiation.

Intrinseque has offices in the US, The Netherlands, UK, China, Taiwan, Singapore with future growth targeting India and South Korea. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://intrinsequehealth.com/.

