Arrests Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses that Occurred in the Third, Fourth and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests made in reference to Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses that occurred in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Districts.

 

In each of the below Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took property from the victim, and then fled the scene.

 

Third District

  • On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:47 pm in the Unit block of Logan Circle, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-615
  • On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 11:24 pm in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-689
  • On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 11:35 pm at the intersection of 15th and R Streets, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-685
  • On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 10:09 pm at the intersection of 3rd and Bates Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-052-282
  • On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:05 pm in the 1300 block of Girard Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-550
  • On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:22 pm in the 400 block of R Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-564

 

Fourth District

  • On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:35 pm in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-053-018
  • On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:58 pm in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-052-994
  • On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:40 pm in the 5600 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-054-082
  • On Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 pm in the 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-054-026
  • On Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 3:12 pm in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-054-000

 

Fifth District

  • On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:16 pm in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. CCN: 23-051-594
  • On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 1:20 am in the 1500 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-052-358

 

On Friday, April 7, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, 17-year-old juvenile female, a 14-year-old juvenile female, and a 13-year-old juvenile female, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

The 17-year-old juvenile male was additionally charged with an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

