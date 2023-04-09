Arrests Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses that Occurred in the Third, Fourth and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests made in reference to Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses that occurred in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Districts.
In each of the below Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took property from the victim, and then fled the scene.
Third District
On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:47 pm in the Unit block of Logan Circle, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-615
On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 11:24 pm in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-689
On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 11:35 pm at the intersection of 15th and R Streets, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-685
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 10:09 pm at the intersection of 3rd and Bates Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-052-282
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:05 pm in the 1300 block of Girard Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-550
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:22 pm in the 400 block of R Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-564
Fourth District
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:35 pm in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-053-018
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:58 pm in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-052-994
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:40 pm in the 5600 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-054-082
On Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 pm in the 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-054-026
On Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 3:12 pm in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-054-000
Fifth District
On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:16 pm in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. CCN: 23-051-594
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 1:20 am in the 1500 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-052-358
On Friday, April 7, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, 17-year-old juvenile female, a 14-year-old juvenile female, and a 13-year-old juvenile female, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.
The 17-year-old juvenile male was additionally charged with an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northeast.
