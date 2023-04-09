Arrests Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses that Occurred in the Third, Fourth and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests made in reference to Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses that occurred in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Districts.

In each of the below Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took property from the victim, and then fled the scene.

Third District

On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:47 pm in the Unit block of Logan Circle, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-615

On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 11:24 pm in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-689

On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 11:35 pm at the intersection of 15 th and R Streets, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-685

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 10:09 pm at the intersection of 3rd and Bates Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-052-282

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:05 pm in the 1300 block of Girard Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-550

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:22 pm in the 400 block of R Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-564

Fourth District

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:35 pm in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-053-018

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:58 pm in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-052-994

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:40 pm in the 5600 block of 2 nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-054-082

On Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 pm in the 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-054-026

On Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 3:12 pm in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-054-000

Fifth District

On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:16 pm in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. CCN: 23-051-594

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 1:20 am in the 1500 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-052-358

On Friday, April 7, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, 17-year-old juvenile female, a 14-year-old juvenile female, and a 13-year-old juvenile female, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

The 17-year-old juvenile male was additionally charged with an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northeast.