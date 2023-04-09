Premier’s statement on Easter

CANADA, April 9 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in celebration of Easter:

“People in British Columbia and around the world are coming together this weekend to celebrate Easter, a holiday that represents life, rebirth and hope for the future.

“Easter is at the heart of Christianity. Followers of the faith celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead after his crucifixion, which comes with a powerful message of redemption.

“We reflect on the universal values of Christianity – peace, love, joy and kindness – and look for ways to incorporate those values into our daily lives.

“For many people, this is also a time to welcome longer and brighter days, and even a visit from the Easter bunny.

“This weekend, my wife Cailey and I will be busy hiding Easter eggs for our kids, Iva and Ezra, and then sitting back and watching their joy as they fill their baskets.

“Easter’s message of hope for the brighter days ahead really resonates with me this year, as we emerge from the pandemic. Our government is committed to a British Columbia where everyone can build a good life, with strong connections to family and community.

“Whether you’re having an Easter egg hunt of your own, attending a special church service or enjoying a meal with friends and family, I wish you a wonderful Easter.”