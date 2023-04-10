JANICE DOLNICK: USING AMAZON AND KINDLE DIRECT PUBLISHING TO CHANGE NURSES' LIVES

Crush it: The legal nurse blueprint for success

Not just another feel-good self-help author, Janice Dolnick gives solid, actionable advice to nurses looking for a new career and a new life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning nurse, consultant, and author Janice Dolnick is proud to announce the launch of her two insightful books, "Scrap the Scrubs: A Nurse's Guide to Consulting Success" and "CRUSH IT! The Legal Nurse Blueprint for Success." These groundbreaking books are designed to help nurses explore new career avenues and achieve professional success outside of traditional hospital settings.

Both "Scrap the Scrubs" and "CRUSH Legal Nurse Consulting" showcase Janice Dolnick's vast experience, knowledge, and passion for helping nurses elevate their careers. As a mentor, Dolnick has been instrumental in guiding countless nurses towards successful career transitions and growth.

Janice Dolnick is an accomplished nurse, entrepreneur, and author with a passion for helping fellow nurses succeed in their careers. With decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Dolnick now uses her expertise to provide valuable guidance and mentorship to nurses seeking to explore new career opportunities. For nurses looking to make a change right now, her certification program, Legal Nurses for Justice, provides training to transition bedside nurses into business owners.

But for nurses in the research stage, those who are not sure if a career in legal nurse consulting is right for them, Dolnick has released two books with clear, actionable steps for any nurse looking into the possibility of a new career.

"Scrap the Scrubs" focuses on the myriad of opportunities available to nurses beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics. Dolnick expertly outlines the steps to becoming a successful consultant and entrepreneur in the healthcare sector. This book is a must-read for any nurse looking to leverage their skills and experience into a rewarding consulting career. It is available for purchase on Amazon at https://amzn.to/43l0w0g

In "CRUSH IT!" Dolnick explores another exciting and lucrative path for nurses: legal nurse consulting. This comprehensive guide provides nurses with the knowledge and tools they need to become indispensable assets in the legal field.

Janice Dolnick's dedication to empowering nurses is evident in her books, which have received rave reviews from industry experts and nursing professionals alike. Both "Scrap the Scrubs" and "CRUSH IT!" are essential resources for nurses seeking to expand their career horizons and discover opportunities for personal and professional growth. It is available for purchase on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3Mpvbni

Reviews for Dolnick's books are just as glowing as her credentials:

I can honestly, wholeheartedly say with 100% integrity that after reading this book, I "Crushed It!" I read this book, which is a very easy read, organized, and a well-thought-out systematic plan on how to launch yourself from being a bedside nurse to an LNC. I was literally able to design my website , start a professional business email, produce a CV, update my professional Linkedin page, and watch LegalNursesRock workshop videos. I still have so much to do, but guess what? I have all the instructions here in this book packed with step-by-step instructions. -Laura

The book [Scrap the Scrubs] furnished a guide to become part of this type of nursing. It wasn’t overwhelming, takes you step by step. You don’t feel like you’re just out there on your own, you feel supported. Helps you keep the faith that you will succeed! - Doris

