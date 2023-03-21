Janice Dolnick: Advocate for Nursing Jobs from Home

Change your life with Legal Nurses for Justice

Legal Nurses for Justice teaches nurses to be their own bosses and channel their skills into a consulting business.

You must be willing to do things today others won't do, in order to have the things tomorrow others won't have” — Les Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janice Dolnick, a successful RN at the top of her career, had a moment of clarity after working multiple double shifts and going days without seeing her family: her skills and education had not given her the quality of life she wanted for herself. To find a better balance for her life, while still using her nursing expertise, Janice started her own business as a Legal Nurse Consultant. And, after finding great success and becoming a leader in the industry, now helps other nurses forge their own path in legal nurse consulting.

After more than a decade as a legal nursing consultant, Janice uses her knowledge of the ins and outs of the industry--along with her massive list of influential contacts--to help other skilled nurses set up their own businesses with her Legal Nurses for Justice certification program.

Under Janice's leadership, Legal Nurses for Justice has become a go-to resource for nurses seeking nursing jobs from home, specifically as their own bosses. Janice has developed a comprehensive training program that prepares nurses for work in the legal field, covering everything from legal terminology to case analysis. She's also established a network of contacts in the industry, connecting nurses with law firms and other organizations that are looking for remote nursing talent.

A the glowing testimonials on LNFJ's Facebook page attest, Janice's certification program allows nurses to:

- Expand their Career: As a legal nurse consultant, graduates have the opportunity to work in a variety of settings, from law firms to hospitals to government agencies.

- Competitive Compensation: Though many RNs are already well paid, legal nurse consulting is a highly specialized field, and as such, legal nurse consultants are in high demand. As a result, legal nurse consultants can expect to earn a competitive salary and enjoy excellent benefits.

- Work-Life Balance: Something bedside nursing often can't offer is a balanced life. Legal nurse consulting offers a flexible work schedule, allowing consultants to work from home, set their own hours, and take on as much or as little work as they like.

- Make a Difference: Legal nurse consulting allows nurses to use their skills to make a real difference in people's lives. By providing expert medical analysis and testimony in legal cases, they help to ensure that justice is served and that victims receive the compensation they deserve.

Thanks to Janice's efforts, nurses across the country are finding new opportunities to work from home and build fulfilling careers as legal nurse consultants. With Legal Nurses for Justice, nurses can enjoy the flexibility and freedom of working from home while using their expertise to make a real difference in the legal system.

The program not only educates nurses about the ins and outs of legal consulting--it also provides business education, an entrepreneurial goldmine that provides resources, support, and contacts to new graduates to set up their own businesses and allowing them to thrive!

With her years of experience as a nurse and her entrepreneurial spirit, Janice has revolutionized the way nurses can work from the comfort of their own homes. Nurses looking for a way to work from home may find the answer they've been seeking with Janice Dolnick and Legal Nurses for Justice. With Janice's guidance and support, many have built a rewarding career as a legal nurse consultant, joining the growing community of nurses who are making a positive impact from home.